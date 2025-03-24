Skip to content
Government pledges £600 million to address construction skills gap

Housebuilding and infrastructure development are central to the Labour government’s growth strategy.

uk construction

The construction sector accounts for around 6 per cent of gross domestic product and supports growth in other industries.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 24, 2025
BRITAIN will invest £600 million to train construction workers and address skills shortages that could affect its plan to build 1.5 million homes by 2029 and support economic growth, the government announced on Saturday.

Housebuilding and infrastructure development are central to the Labour government’s growth strategy. The construction sector accounts for around 6 per cent of gross domestic product and supports growth in other industries.

“We are determined to get Britain building again, that’s why we are taking on the blockers to build 1.5 million new homes and rebuild our roads, rail and energy infrastructure,” Chancellor Rachel Reeves said in a statement from the Treasury.

“We’ve overhauled the planning system that is holding this country back, now we are gripping the lack of skilled construction workers.”

Britain has struggled to fill construction jobs, a challenge worsened by the 2016 Brexit vote and the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to higher vacancy levels than before.

Official data released earlier this week showed 38,000 construction vacancies in the three months to February.

The sector also faces an ageing workforce. The Construction Products Association estimates that 500,000 employees, or 25 per cent of the total workforce, will retire over the next 10 to 15 years.

The government said £165 million of the investment will go towards expanding construction courses at colleges, while £100 million will be used to upskill workers, including those returning to the industry.

The Construction Industry Training Board, which represents the homebuilding and infrastructure sectors, will provide an additional £32 million to support more than 40,000 industry placements a year for the next four years.

The government expects the programme to train up to 60,000 bricklayers, electricians, engineers, and carpenters by 2029.

Reeves is expected to announce cost-cutting measures in her spring statement next Wednesday, alongside updated economic and public finance forecasts from Britain’s fiscal watchdog.

Rachel Reeves Targets 15% Reduction in Government Spending by 2029

The announcement comes as Reeves prepares to present her Spring Statement on Wednesday, outlining spending cuts across various departments. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rachel Reeves plans 15 per cent cut in government costs by 2029

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves said Sunday that the government aims to cut the costs of running its operations by 15 per cent within four years.

The announcement comes as she prepares to present her Spring Statement on Wednesday, outlining spending cuts across various departments.

india-production-reuters

An employee works at a steel processing production line of a factory in Mandi Gobindgarh, in the northern state of Punjab, India, October 19, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

India’s £17.8 billion manufacturing scheme to lapse after missing targets: Report

THE INDIAN government has decided to let a £17.8 billion scheme aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing expire, four years after its launch.

The programme, designed to attract firms away from China, will not be expanded or extended, according to four government officials.

JLR creates 150 new jobs in West Midlands

The Coventry-based car maker also aims to offer fully electric versions of all its brands by 2030. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

JLR creates 150 new jobs in West Midlands

JAGUAR LAND ROVER (JLR) has announced 150 new job openings across its West Midlands factories, with 50 maintenance technicians to be hired at its Solihull site and 100 positions at its Wolverhampton facility.

These roles will support JLR's next generation of electric vehicles, contributing to the company's goal of achieving net zero across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039, reported the BBC. The Coventry-based car maker also aims to offer fully electric versions of all its brands by 2030.

Google agrees to settle racial bias lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past Google's UK Headquarters in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Google agrees to settle racial bias lawsuit

GOOGLE has agreed to pay £21.5 million to settle claims that it unfairly treated workers from certain ethnic backgrounds, reported the BBC.

The lawsuit, which has received preliminary approval from a California judge, alleged that the tech giant gave white and Asian employees better pay and job opportunities compared to staff from other ethnic backgrounds.

Bank of England

The Bank of England building is seen surrounded by flowers in London

Photo: Reuters

Bank of England expected to hold interest rates

THE BANK OF ENGLAND is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday as it monitors the impact of US president Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and the UK government’s upcoming tax increase for employers.

UK inflation remains above the BoE’s 2 per cent target, and the central bank has cut interest rates less than the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve since last summer. This has contributed to slower economic growth.

