SKLPC (UK) initiates construction of £20 million India gardens project in Northolt

Founded 50 years ago as an independent charitable organisation, SKLPC (UK) aims to enrich the lives of its members through education, sports, and culture

Bird’s-eye view of the £20 million project

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The Shree Kutch Leva Patel Community UK (SKLPC (UK), a prominent Hindu community in Ealing, London, recently commemorated a significant milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony. The event, which took place on Wednesday, 17 May 2023, marked the beginning of the construction of their state-of-the-art sports and community centre.

Located at West End Road, Northolt, Middlesex UB5 6RE, the centre is a self-funded £20 million project, a press release said.

Founded 50 years ago as an independent charitable organisation, SKLPC (UK) aims to enrich the lives of its members through education, sports, and culture.

With a current membership of over 25,000 individuals, the community has become an integral part of British society, contributing significantly to business, enterprise, community, and politics.

The construction project, named India Gardens, reflects SKLPC (UK)’s commitment to unity and improving the lives of its members and the local community.

The complex is designed to be a central hub for sports and community events, featuring modern facilities that inspire and nurture the sporting abilities of youth.

The community already boasts a well-established cricket club and hosts various tournaments and cultural festivals.

India Gardens will cater to people of all age groups, promoting health, mental well-being, and cultural preservation.

President Mavji Dhanji Jadva Vekaria of SKLPC (UK) said, “India Gardens represents a culmination of our community’s growth and aspirations. We are immensely grateful for the support and dedication of our members, whose generosity has made this project possible. India Gardens will serve as a beacon of unity, offering a wide range of opportunities, covering sports and education to cultural activities, benefiting not only our members but also the wider community.”

According to the press release, the centre will offer social activities for the elderly, a child-friendly environment with a playground and café for young families, and enhanced facilities for sports such as badminton, volleyball, and football.

The construction project has been meticulously planned to blend harmoniously with the surrounding 18-acre green belt site.

Additionally, the London Borough of Ealing’s head of planning has expressed enthusiasm for the project, anticipating an award-winning centre that will become a local landmark and a place where the wider community can gather and enjoy its exceptional facilities.

The foundation stone laying ceremony, known as the Shilanyas ceremony, a sacred Hindu ritual, will inaugurate the project, stated the press release.

Esteemed guests, including the High Commissioner of India, ministers, local MPs, mayors, councillors, community members, and generous SKLPC (UK) member donors, are expected to attend the ceremony.

On Monday, May 29 2023, the SKLPC (UK) community will come together to perform the Shilanyas pooja, and each member attending will have the opportunity to lay a brick in the foundation of the new complex.

Speaking about the achievement of the organisation, Ravi Dhanji Varsani, the General Secretary of SKLPC (UK) said, “The ceremony of India Gardens signifies a new chapter in our community’s journey. We are thrilled to witness the realisation of our vision, providing our youth with modern facilities to develop their talents, and creating a nurturing environment for all age groups. This centre will truly be a testament to the values and spirit of our community.”

SKLPC (UK) traces its origins back to the Kutch region in Gujarat, India. The community acquired its initial community centre situated in West Hendon, London. However, as the community flourished and grew, the need for a more spacious facility became evident and in 1996, the community acquired its current expansive 18-acre green belt site in Northolt, London.