Tyson loses to YouTuber-turned-fighter Paul in boxing return

MIKE Tyson’s much-discussed return to boxing ended in defeat on Friday as YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul secured a unanimous decision victory over the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion. The bout, held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, saw Paul dominate throughout the eight rounds.

Judges scored the fight 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73, all in favour of Paul. Tyson, who struggled to connect punches during the match, found it challenging to keep up with Paul’s superior speed and movement. The fight drew a crowd of around 70,000 spectators, with millions more watching globally.

Paul, 27, showcased his dominance in the third round with a flurry of punches that left Tyson in trouble. However, he was unable to deliver the knockout blow he had predicted during the heated weigh-in on Thursday, where Tyson slapped him.

Despite the one-sided contest, Paul expressed admiration for Tyson after the fight. “First and foremost, Mike Tyson, it’s such an honour. Let’s give it up for Mike,” Paul said, calling Tyson the “greatest” and a “legend.”

Tyson, in turn, said he was pleased with his performance, despite the loss. “I came to fight. I didn’t prove nothing to anybody, only to myself… I’m just happy with what I can do,” he said.

The former heavyweight champion fought with a brace on his right knee but dismissed its impact on the outcome. “I can’t use that as an excuse. If I did, I wouldn’t be in here,” he said.

Tyson also praised Paul as a “very good fighter” and hinted that he might return to the ring in the future, saying, “I don’t know. It depends on the situation. I don’t think this is my last fight.”

The event marked Tyson’s return to boxing 19 years after his last sanctioned fight in 2005. He reportedly earned $20 million for the fight, despite widespread criticism from the boxing world, which viewed the bout as a risky spectacle. Concerns about Tyson’s health resurfaced earlier this year when the fight was postponed after he experienced a medical scare.

Although Tyson tried to channel his 1980s persona with his signature black trunks and poncho during his ring walk, the fight itself reflected his age, with Paul comfortably controlling the contest.

