Trump's 'Gaza take over' proposal faces backlash

PRESIDENT Donald Trump's shock proposal for the US to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its people faced a resounding rejection from Palestinians, Middle East leaders and governments elsewhere on Wednesday (5).

Trump made his announcement to audible gasps during a joint press conference with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he was hosting at the White House for talks.

In a proposal that lacked details on how he would move out more than two million Palestinians or control Gaza, Trump said he would make the war-battered enclave "unbelievable" by removing unexploded bombs and rubble, and economically redeveloping it.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it," he said.

He said there was support from the "highest leadership" in the Middle East for his idea, but hours later, the leaders of Hamas, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Turkey, China, Britain, France and Germany hit back.

Netanyahu, however, welcomed the idea, saying it could "change history" and was worth "paying attention to".

Suggesting "long-term ownership" by the US, Trump said his idea would make it "the Riviera of the Middle East. This could be something that could be so magnificent."

Hamas, which seized sole control of Gaza in 2007, rejected the proposal, branding it a" racist" idea.

In a statement, the group said Trump's proposal to "occupy" the territory was "aggressive to our people and cause, won't serve stability in the region and will only put oil on the fire".

Much of Gaza was levelled in a 15-month war triggered by Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel, and Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for sealing a ceasefire agreement that took effect last month.

While Netanyahu's visit to the White House was billed to focus on a second phase of the truce, it quickly turned into the revelation of a proposal that would, if implemented, completely transform the Middle East.

Trump, who also floated travelling to Gaza, appeared to suggest it would not be rebuilt for Palestinians.

"It should not go through a process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people that have... lived there and died there and lived a miserable existence there," he said.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas rejected the proposal, saying that "legitimate Palestinian rights are not negotiable" and that it would constitute a "serious violation" of international law.

People walk amid collapsed buildings along Saftawi street in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on February 5, 2025 during a ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images)

It is not the first time that Trump has suggested Palestinians should move from Gaza. In recent days, he has cited Egypt and Jordan as possible destinations, but people from the territory have said they want to stay.

"Trump thinks Gaza is a pile of garbage -- absolutely not," said 34-year-old Hatem Azzam, a resident of the territory.

For Palestinians, any attempts to force them out of Gaza would evoke dark memories of what the Arab world calls the "Nakba", or catastrophe -- the mass displacement of Palestinians during Israel's creation in 1948.

Trump was vague on the details of how he would implement a takeover, but hinted that it could require US boots on the ground in one of the most volatile places on earth "if necessary".

Egypt and Jordan have both rejected any resettlement from Gaza, with Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty calling on Wednesday for a swift reconstruction of the territory "without the Palestinians leaving".

'Winning the war'

In Washington, meanwhile, Netanyahu hailed Trump as Israel's "greatest friend" and praised his "willingness to think outside the box".

The Israeli premier would not rule out a return to hostilities with Hamas, or with its other foes in the region including Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran.

"We will end the war by winning the war," Netanyahu said, while vowing to secure the return of all hostages held by Hamas.

He did voice confidence that a deal with regional rival Saudi Arabia to normalise relations was "going to happen".

Activists participate in a rally against Trump near the US embassy on February 05, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

But after Trump floated his proposal, Saudi Arabia said it would not formalise ties with Israel unless a Palestinian state is established.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also reaffirms its unequivocal rejection of any infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, land annexation or attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land," the foreign ministry said.

Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan also lashed out, saying that relocating Palestinians was something "neither we nor the region can accept".

British foreign secretary David Lammy said that Palestinians should be able to "live and prosper" in Gaza and the West Bank, while France said the future of Gaza must not involve "control by a third state".

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Gaza "belongs to the Palestinians", while Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said: "We are opposed to the forced transfer of the residents of Gaza."

The Gaza war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory response has killed at least 47,518 people in Gaza, the majority civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The UN considers the figures reliable.

(AFP)