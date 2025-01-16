Skip to content
Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire deal, accuses Hamas of backtracking

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, aims to end over 15 months of conflict in Gaza.

israel-gaza-getty

People check the rubble of buildings hit in Israeli strikes the previous night in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, on January 16. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeJan 16, 2025
ISRAEL launched fresh airstrikes on Gaza hours after a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas was announced, accusing the group of reneging on parts of the agreement.

The Israeli government has delayed a cabinet vote on the deal until Hamas confirms full acceptance.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated, "Hamas has reneged on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last-minute concessions," calling it a "last-minute crisis." The statement did not specify which parts of the deal were in dispute.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, aims to end over 15 months of conflict in Gaza. It includes a six-week truce, a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, and a prisoner exchange involving Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees.

Qatar’s prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani confirmed that the ceasefire would begin on Sunday. In the first phase, Hamas is set to release 33 Israeli hostages over 42 days.

Despite the agreement, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza continued, killing at least 46 Palestinians overnight, according to Gaza health officials. In response, Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel, causing no casualties, the Israeli military reported.

Netanyahu faces internal opposition. Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir have threatened to withdraw from the government if the ceasefire proceeds without Hamas's full surrender.

Netanyahu defended his government's position, saying, "We will not proceed until Hamas fully accepts all terms. Our priority remains the safety of Israeli citizens and the return of our hostages."

US president Joe Biden welcomed the deal, calling it a step towards halting violence and delivering humanitarian aid. However, Netanyahu warned that Israel would not compromise on national security.

Public reactions in Israel and Gaza have been mixed. In Gaza, news of the ceasefire led to street celebrations, while in Israel, hostage families expressed cautious relief.

The second phase of the deal includes negotiations for a full Israeli withdrawal and the release of more hostages. A third phase focuses on returning bodies and rebuilding Gaza under international supervision.

Israel's military campaign began after Hamas-led gunmen killed 1,200 people and took over 250 hostages during the October 7, 2023, attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

UK-GDP
GDP rises just 0.1 per cent in November following Reeves’ budget

SpaDeX -ISRO

SpaDeX satellites holding position at 15m. (Photo: ISRO)

India creates history, becoming fourth nation to achieve space docking

INDIA achieved a significant milestone in its space exploration efforts on Thursday, becoming the fourth nation in the world to successfully carry out a space docking mission.

The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) was conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at 9 am IST (0330 GMT), involving two satellites, Target and Chaser, which docked and undocked in orbit after complex manoeuvres.

Keep ReadingShow less
saif-ali-khan-getty

Khan, known for his roles in over 70 films and television series, lives in Bandra, a western suburb of Mumbai. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan out of danger after getting stabbed

BOLLYWOOD actor Saif Ali Khan is out of danger after sustaining stab injuries during a scuffle with an intruder at his home in Mumbai, police confirmed on Thursday.

Khan, 54, is undergoing surgery following the incident, which occurred early in the morning.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sikh MP demands inquiry into Thatcher government's role in Operation Blue Star

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi

Sikh MP demands inquiry into Thatcher government's role in Operation Blue Star

BRITISH SIKH Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has reiterated his demand in the House of Commons for an independent inquiry into the extent of involvement by the Margaret Thatcher-led Conservative government in Operation Blue Star in 1984.”

The MP from Slough called on the Labour government to launch the probe after he claimed previous Conservative governments had “tried to brush the issue under the carpet”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan condemns ‘racism against diaspora’ in UK

Rotherham has been at the centre of a major child abuse scandal

Pakistan condemns ‘racism against diaspora’ in UK

PAKISTAN on Monday (13) condemned what it called the “increasingly racist and Islamophobic” comments against British Pakistanis, while stressing the deep ties with the UK and the contribution of the community.

The Foreign Office issued a statement in response to media queries following recent remarks directed towards the Pakistani community in the UK after Tesla CEO Elon Musk sparked a debate surrounding the term “Asian grooming gangs”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Malala asks Muslim leaders to defend women in Afghanistan

Malala Yousafzai addresses the summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities in Islamabad last Sunday (12)

Malala asks Muslim leaders to defend women in Afghanistan

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE winner Malala Yousafzai last Sunday (12) urged Muslim leaders to “show true leadership” and to speak out against Afghanistan’s Taliban over its treatment of women and girls.

At a summit on girls’ education in Muslim communities attended by international leaders and scholars in her home country of Pakistan, Yousafzai said Muslim voices must lead the way against the policies of the Taliban, who have barred teenage girls from school and women from universities.

Keep ReadingShow less
