Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Truly a moment I’ll never forget: Suriya after winning National Award for Best Actor

Soorarai Pottru is currently being made in Hindi, with actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in lead roles.

Photo credit: Suriya/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Suriya won the National Award for Best Actor for ‘Soorarai Pottru’ on Friday.

President Draupadi Murmu presented him with the award in New Delhi. Upon receiving the honour, Suriya, while speaking to ANI, expressed his elation and said, “Huge honour. Truly grateful to the National Film Award jury and the Government of India. A lot of emotions running in my mind. I have a lot of people to thank…Getting goosebumps. Truly a moment which I’ll never forget.”

Suriya whose real name is Saravanan Sivakumar won the National Award for his work in the film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ which is a dramatized portrayal of retired Army Captain GR Gopinath’s life as the founder of the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Despite having a straight OTT release, the film was a big success, with fans flooding Twitter with rave reviews. Suriya and Guneet Monga both co-produced the film.
‘Soorarai Pottru’ also received the National Award for Best Feature Film. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also features Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles.

In fact, Aparna Balamurali also received the National Award for Best Actress in the lead role for her performance in the film.

‘Soorarai Pottru’ is currently being made in Hindi, with actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. The release date of the film is still not announced.
Along with Suriya, actor Ajay Devgn also received the National Award for Best Actor in the lead role for his performance in the film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn receives Best Actor honour for ‘Tanhaji’
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her maternity wear brand’s photoshoot
Entertainment
Mahesh Bhatt heaps praises on Ayan Mukerji after watching Brahmastra: ‘I’ve no hesitation in saying…
Big Interview
Dulquer Salmaan: Speaking the right cinema language
Bollywood News
Shakti: Clash of the movie titans
Entertainment
‘Was quite close to landing the Spider-Man role,’ reveals Bollywood star Tiger Shroff
Bollywood News
Twenty facts about Tamil neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha and its newly released Hindi…
Entertainment
‘It was such a celebration of life,’ says actor Gajraj Rao describing his…
Entertainment
Theatre owners in Canada receive threats ahead of the release of Aishwarya Rai…
Entertainment
‘I have never held such a new-born baby,’ says Rakul Preet Singh in…
Entertainment
‘I waited a long time to get the kind of roles that require…
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit talks about the ‘maja’ the whole team had, while shooting for…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW