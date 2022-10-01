Truly a moment I’ll never forget: Suriya after winning National Award for Best Actor

Photo credit: Suriya/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Suriya won the National Award for Best Actor for ‘Soorarai Pottru’ on Friday.

President Draupadi Murmu presented him with the award in New Delhi. Upon receiving the honour, Suriya, while speaking to ANI, expressed his elation and said, “Huge honour. Truly grateful to the National Film Award jury and the Government of India. A lot of emotions running in my mind. I have a lot of people to thank…Getting goosebumps. Truly a moment which I’ll never forget.”

Suriya whose real name is Saravanan Sivakumar won the National Award for his work in the film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ which is a dramatized portrayal of retired Army Captain GR Gopinath’s life as the founder of the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Despite having a straight OTT release, the film was a big success, with fans flooding Twitter with rave reviews. Suriya and Guneet Monga both co-produced the film.

‘Soorarai Pottru’ also received the National Award for Best Feature Film. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also features Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles.

In fact, Aparna Balamurali also received the National Award for Best Actress in the lead role for her performance in the film.

‘Soorarai Pottru’ is currently being made in Hindi, with actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. The release date of the film is still not announced.

Along with Suriya, actor Ajay Devgn also received the National Award for Best Actor in the lead role for his performance in the film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.

(ANI)