Tribute to Shravan’s genius in partnership with Nadeem

MUSIC composer Shravan Rathod (above right with Nadeem), who died at the age of 66 after contracting Covid-19 recently, received well-deserved tributes from all the world. He was one half of the legendary Nadeem-Shravan music duo, who were behind some of the biggest Bollywood songs in history.

To pay tribute to the late great music genius, Eastern Eye picked seven soundtracks he helped to mastermind during his illustrious career.

Aashiqui (1990): The romance-filled soundtrack became one of the biggest selling in history when it came out and turned Nadeem Shravan into global superstars. Blockbuster songs like Jaane Jigar Jaaneman, Nazar Ke Saamne and Dheere Dheere Se were Hindi cinema game-changers that helped the duo win their first major award.

Saajan (1991): Nadeem Shravan won a second consecutive Filmfare Best Music Director award with this stunning collection of songs that oozed romance from start to finish. Songs like Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Paagal Hai, Bahut Pyar Karte Hain, Dekha Hai Pehli Baar and Jiye To Jiye Kaise helped Saajan become the biggest hit film of that year.

Phool Aur Kaante (1991): Ajay Devgn’s debut movie had a stunning soundtrack that sold many millions of units and was another global triumph for the duo. An entire generation of Bollywood fans had songs like Tumse Milne Ko Dil Karta Hai, Dheere Dheere Pyar Ko Badhana Hai and Maine Pyaar Tumhi Se Kiya Hai on repeat.

Deewana (1992): Global movie megastar Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with this romantic movie but the hero was the amazing soundtrack. Tracks including Aisi Deewangi, Sochenge Tumhe Pyar and Teri Umeed Tera Intezar drew attention to the film, which was the first step for Hindi cinema’s future king.

Raja Hindustani (1996): The recordibreaking blockbuster became one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of all-time largely thanks to the award-winning soundtrack. Red-hot numbers like Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein, Pardesi Pardesi and Kitna Pyaare Tujhe Rab Ne still have plenty of power today.

Dhadkan (2000): This musical romance was all about the stunning collection of songs, which swept across the globe like wildfire and helped the movie become a big success. Songs including Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se and Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein became chart toppers, while Dulhe Ka Sehra is now a huge wedding anthem.

Raaz (2002): The spooky thriller became a sleeper super hit thanks to the catchy songs on the incredible soundtrack. Epic numbers like Aapke Pyaar Mein, Jo Bhi Kasmein Khayi Thi, Main Agar Saamne and Pyaar Se Pyaar Hum had a haunting quality that made a deep connection with Bollywood fans everywhere.