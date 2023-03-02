Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 02, 2023
Trailer release of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel delayed following Greece train crash

The American series is also getting an Indian adaptation.

Priyanka Chopra in a still from Citadel

By: Mohnish Singh

The release of the trailer for Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel has been postponed.
The trailer of the global spy series from Anthony and Joe Russo was scheduled to release on March 2.

As per Deadline, the makers decided to delay the trailer launch in light of the tragic events in Greece where a passenger train collided with a freight train, claiming at least 38 lives, with scores of others injured.

It is unclear what exactly the contents of the trailer are but is believed to take place (at least in part) on a train as suggested by the recently released first-look images of stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden that feature them in a luxury dining car.

“Out of respect for our international community and due to yesterday’s devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel,” Prime Video said in a note to the media.

Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

The American series is also getting an Indian adaptation. Raj and DK are creating the Indian version of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Eastern Eye

