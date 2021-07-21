Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Trending Now:  
Corona Update 
India :
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Pakistan :
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka :
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh :
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK :
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015

Entertainment

Trailer of Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar starrer Dial 100 is intriguing

Dial 100 Poster (Photo credit: ZEE5)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

A couple of days ago, it was announced that Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar starrer Dial 100 will be releasing on Zee5 on 6th August 2021. Now, recently, the trailer of the film was released.

Bajpayee took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans. He tweeted, “One night, one call, can change your lives. Expected the unexpected with #Dial100. Presented by Sony Pictures Films India and produced in association with Alchemy films. Premieres on 6th August only on #ZEE5 #TrailerOutNow http://bit.ly/Dial100Trailer.”

Well, the trailer of Dial 100 is intriguing and surely makes us eager to watch the movie. Bajpayee, Gupta, and Tanwar, all the three actors leave a mark in the trailer with their performance.

Directed by Rensil D’Silva, Dial 100 is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Siddharth P Malhotra, and Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Films.

Earlier, while talking about the movie, producer Siddharth P Malhotra had stated, “We are excited and thrilled to partner with like-minded powerhouses like ZEE5 and Sony Pictures Film India and bring forth one of the most awaited movies of this year. The movie’s script was one of its most powerful elements which has been executed even more beautifully by the cast and crew, taking the movie a notch up.”

Director Rensil D’Silva said, “Dial 100 is a fast-paced, edge of the seat, thriller film which unfolds in one night. This movie would not have been the same without the involvement of the powerhouse star cast and I am so glad that we were able to do this together. The movie with its many twists is sure to surprise the audience and keep them enthralled from start to end.”

Well, with such a talented star cast we are sure the audience also has high expectations from Dial 100.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Nayanthara starrer Netrikann to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Tiger 3: Salman Khan shares a glimpse from his training session for the film
NEWS
Vue cinema chain fined £750,000 for safety breaches
Entertainment
Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq in talks to direct Marvel Studios’ Blade starring Mahershala Ali
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar returns to reprise his role in Oh My God 2; allots 15 days…
Entertainment
Colors introduces new Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2 promo; series to premiere on August 9
Entertainment
Sita: The Incarnation writer denies Kareena Kapoor Khan being in talks to play…
Entertainment
Mindy Kaling, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison discuss Devi’s happy ending in Never…
Entertainment
Mani Ratnam resumes filming period-drama Ponniyin Selvan in Pondicherry
NEWS
Bangladesh to keep food, medicine factories open during lockdown
Entertainment
Supriya Pathak Kapur: It’s a lovely time and a great opportunity to work…
Entertainment
Kajol is back on the sets, says ‘it feels like a party’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Varun Sharma on Chutzpah, shooting during the pandemic, Cirkus, Fukrey…
Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
Zoya Hussain talks about Grahan, controversy surrounding the series, South…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Nayanthara starrer Netrikann to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Tiger 3: Salman Khan shares a glimpse from his training…
Vue cinema chain fined £750,000 for safety breaches
Patel outlines steps to tackle violence against women
Trailer of Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar starrer…
England sweat to T20 series win over Pakistan