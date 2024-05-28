  • Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Leaked Tory memo pulls up MPs for shirking poll duty

The MPs have been accused of going on holiday, refusing to knock on doors, focusing on ministerial responsibilities, and shirking election responsibilities

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is welcomed by supporters to a Tory party rally at the Amersham and Chiltern Rugby club on May 27, 2024 in Amersham, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

The Conservative party has reportedly pulled up some of its MPs for lacking committment towards the party’s re-election efforts, according to media reports.

The MPs have been accused of going on holiday, refusing to knock on doors, focusing on ministerial responsibilities, and shirking election work.

A memo, which was obtained by The Times, was accidentally sent from the party headquarters to some MPs as an attachment to a general campaign email.

The memo listed a number of Tory candidates by name.

Those mentioned were in constituencies thought to be central to the 80/20 strategy, which Tory leaders hope will revive their fortunes.

Under the plan, Tory HQ will deploy the most resources into the 80 most marginal seats it holds and the 20 constituencies it is most likely to gain.

The memo reportedly named Johnny Mercer, the veterans minister, saying he was not cooperating with Conservative Campaign Headquarters.

Rebecca Pow, an environment minister, has been accused of “focusing too much on ministerial business” and being noncommittal on the time she intends to spend for electioneering.

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker has left for Greece on a holiday. He told the Daily Mirror, “The Prime Minister told everyone we could go on holiday and then called a snap election.”

Many Tory MPs are upset because Rishi Sunak called a snap election despite trailing in the opinion polls and a poor showing in the recent local elections.

They are also angry with the memo leak by officials at Conservative Campaign Headquarters.

The Tory party said the mail was sent by mistake and immediately recalled. “Those who received it have been contacted with an apology.”

Meanwhile, the prime minister took personal responsibility for his party’s lacklustre opening to the campaign.

