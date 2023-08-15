Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Sunak expresses ‘frustration’ over reports of criminal winning funding to house migrants

Siddharth Mahajan, 42, from Ilford in east London, was jailed for 16 months in 2019

Home Office (Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images).

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak on Tuesday (15) said that he was ‘frustrated’ over reports of a criminal winning funding to house migrants in Milton Keynes.

The BBC on Monday (14) reported that the owner of Harben House Hotel in Newport Pagnell was convicted of offences linked to the operation of houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs).

The hotel is due to receive 270 asylum seekers, to be accommodated in about 150 rooms.

The landlord, Siddharth Mahajan, 42, from Ilford in east London, was jailed for 16 months in 2019 for perverting the course of justice and using copies of forged documents, the report said.

When asked about the report during his visit to Milton Keynes on Tuesday, Sunak was unable to provide a definitive answer, according to reports.

“I can completely understand people’s frustrations. People are rightly frustrated by it. I am frustrated by it,” he is reported to have said.

Milton Keynes council leader Pete Marland, from Labour Party, characterised the BBC‘s discoveries as ‘shocking’

He said that the responsibility of the Home Office is to ensure law and order, rather than allocating significant funds to individuals with criminal backgrounds.

Marland appealed to the Home Office to withdraw the hotel funding and investigate the factors that led to this situation.

The Barking and Dagenham council reported that Mahajan was under investigation for unlawfully converting three family homes in Barking, in east London, into HMOs without proper planning authorisation.

He falsely asserted that these properties had been functioning as HMOs for over a decade, making them exempt from enforcement actions. However, the evidence he provided to support this claim was proven to be forged.

The ownership of the property belongs to Bluebell Tame Ltd, a company in which Mahajan became a director on July 21. Subsequently, his Tulip Real Estates business took control of that company.

Jane Carr, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats on the council, told the BBC, “Residents deserve better, they need openness and transparency from the Home Office and we need our MP to provide re-assurances that those running contracts are responsible for their business practices and are fit for purpose.”

Tory MP for Milton Keynes North, Ben Everitt, said that he had personally communicated with the Home Secretary about the issue.

He requested the temporary suspension of the site’s utilisation and a thorough inquiry once the ongoing group of asylum seekers is dealt with.

“We need to find out the facts as the people of Newport Pagnell deserve much better than this,” he added.

The Home Office said, “There are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6m a day.

“We engage with local authorities as early as possible whenever sites are used for asylum accommodation and work to ensure arrangements are safe for hotel residents and local people.”

A by-election is scheduled for September 21 in the Newport Pagnell South ward of the city council.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sunak: My Hindu faith guides me
News
Surge in grooming crimes amid delay of online safety bill
UK
Surrey man jailed after defrauding Dreams
News
‘Keep a Girl In School’ initiative to address issue of period poverty in Uganda
UK
Vikram Doraiswami: Britain and India must be closer partners
UK
Claire Coutinho may become chief secretary to Treasury
News
Sadiq Khan announces additional £3 million fund to address violence against women and…
US
Indian-American economist wins top Harvard University prize
News
Russia confirms timely delivery of S-400 air defence systems to India
UK
Sunak condemns ‘criminal gangs’ after tragic migrant deaths
News
Protests after jailed Bangladeshi Islamist leader dies
News
Rescue efforts underway as floods and landslides kill 58 in India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW