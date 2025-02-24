Top 10 favourite songs of Sofia Gillani

BRITISH talent Sofia Gillani began her singing journey at the age of nine after playing the lead role in the stage musical Evita and performing the challenging song Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.

Since then, the independent artist has devoted herself to music – singing, writing, producing, and crafting her own unique sound. She has performed on major stages and even directed her own music videos. Her singles, including Water Run Dry and Levels, have been featured on BBC Introducing...

Eastern Eye asked the rising star to share 10 songs she loves.

MUTT by Leon Thomas: This song has a bold fusion of funk, soul, and r’n’b, giving it an infectious vibe. Leon’s unique voice is catchy and perfectly complements the track’s energetic groove.

When He’s Not There by Kehlani:Kehlani’s soulful vocals carry a sense of longing and intimacy. The song beautifully explores the emotions of missing someone and the vulnerability that comes with it.

Heart Pt 6 by Kendrick Lamar: A powerful track filled with complex storytelling, showcasing Kendrick Lamar’s unparalleled lyricism and deep insight into personal and societal issues. His delivery is raw and impassioned.

Nostalgic by No Guidance: A reflective track blending dreamy production with poignant lyrics about love and memory. I love how atmospheric it is, and how the voices blend together beautifully.

Girlfriend by Charlie Puth: An irresistibly catchy pop track that captures the feeling of infatuation with its upbeat, fun vibe. Charlie Puth’s smooth vocals and playful lyrics make this a carefree, feel-good anthem for me.

I Can’t Go for That by Daryl Hall and John Oates: A timeless classic with its groovy, soulful instrumental and infectious chorus. It’s a true standout in their discography.

Borderline by Tame impala: : I love how it blends psychedelic sounds with a funky beat, creating the perfect soundtrack for both introspection and dancing. Tame Impala’s signature dreamy production, its dreamy, expansive textures, makes for a hypnotic listening experience.

Experience by Victoria Monet: I’m convinced this song is what got me into r’n’b. It stands out with its luxurious, sensual production and empowering message about self-worth.

Love Me Anyway by Chappel Roan: This song has gotten me through my hardest times. Chappell Roan’s striking vocal delivery and emotionally raw lyrics make Love Me Anyway an incredibly powerful ballad. It explores self-acceptance, vulnerability, and unconditional love with an unapologetic honesty.

Borderline by Ariana Grande: She’s my favourite female artist, and I hope to collaborate with her someday. Her effortless vocal prowess shines in Borderline, and the collaboration with Missy Elliott is so inspired. I love its catchy hooks and dreamy synths, while the lyrics explore the complexities of love and relationships.

Instagram: @sofia.aneesa.gillani