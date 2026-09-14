Tom Holland’s 2026 box office run has just put him above Marvel’s biggest stars

Highlights

Tom Holland has overtaken Zoe Saldaña in the all-time box office ranking

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has passed £1.8bn worldwide

The Odyssey has crossed £1.2bn at the global box office

Holland’s films have now grossed around £11.5bn combined

The success of the two films has also pushed the actor past Zoe Saldaña in the all-time box office ranking. According to The Numbers, Holland's films have now grossed around £11.5 billion worldwide, compared with more than £11.4 billion for Saldaña's films.

Two huge films in one year

Holland started 2026 with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which has grossed more than £1.2 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

He followed that with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, returning as Peter Parker in the latest Marvel adventure. The film has now taken more than £1.8 billion globally, according to The Numbers.

The run has given Holland a significant boost in the all-time rankings, particularly because he has achieved it while still relatively early in his career.

His previous Spider-Man films have also contributed heavily to the total. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home each earned more than £600 million, while Spider-Man: No Way Home crossed £750 million worldwide.

Holland also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, two of the biggest films in Marvel history.

Holland moves ahead of Marvel favourites

Saldaña previously occupied the top position thanks largely to her roles in the Avatar and Marvel franchises.

Holland has now moved ahead of her as well as several other major stars whose careers have been boosted by blockbuster franchises.

That includes Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

Tom Cruise also remains among the biggest box-office performers, with Top Gun: Maverick providing a major boost to his total.

Could Holland extend his lead?

Holland's position could become even stronger if he continues his run with more major franchise appearances.

He has been linked to Avengers: Doomsday, although his involvement has not been officially confirmed. He is also expected to have a role in Avengers: Secret Wars, but details surrounding his future MCU appearances remain limited.

Away from Marvel, Holland has several projects in development, including an untitled Fred Astaire biopic, The Partner and American Speed.

For now, his 2026 run has already put him in a remarkable position: two major releases, two billion-dollar hits and a new place at the top of Hollywood's all-time box office rankings.