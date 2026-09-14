Emmy nominations 2026: 'The Pitt' dominates, but these nominations are turning heads

Highlights

The Pitt leads the 2026 Emmy nominations with 25 nods

Hacks sets a comedy record with 24 nominations

Carey Mulligan earns her first-ever Emmy nominations

Elle and Dakota Fanning both score multiple nods

Mariska Hargitay becomes the first woman to host the Emmys in 15 years

The 78th Emmy Awards are bringing together some of television’s biggest shows and stars, with The Pitt leading this year’s nominations.

The medical drama picked up 25 nominations, followed by Hacks with 24 – a record number for a comedy series. Newcomers Widow’s Bay, Pluribus, Beef and DTF St. Louis also made a strong impression.

But beyond the biggest numbers, several nominations have caught attention for very different reasons.

The Pitt leads the nominations

The Pitt has emerged as the biggest contender of the 2026 Emmys, collecting 25 nominations across major categories.

The show is represented in the drama acting races, including Noah Wyle for lead actor and Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourif, Katherine LaNasa and Sepideh Moafi in the supporting actress category.

It also received nominations for writing, directing and outstanding drama series.

Hacks follows closely with 24 nominations, making it the most nominated comedy series this year and setting a new record for the category.

Carey Mulligan gets her first Emmy nominations

One of the biggest personal milestones belongs to Carey Mulligan, who has received her first-ever Emmy nominations for Beef.

The actor is nominated for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, while also sharing a producing nomination for the series.

Mulligan has previously received three Academy Award nominations, but this marks her first recognition from the Television Academy.

Beef itself has 16 nominations, putting it among the year's biggest contenders.

The Fanning sisters and other stars score multiple nods

Elle and Dakota Fanning are both nominated at this year's Emmys.

Elle received nominations for acting and producing for Margo’s Got Money Troubles, while Dakota is nominated for lead actress for All Her Fault and shares a producing nomination for Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

Jason Bateman is another standout, receiving two nominations for DTF St. Louis and two more for Netflix drama Black Rabbit, where he stars and directs.

Matthew Rhys has three nominations across Widow’s Bay and The Beast in Me, while Quinta Brunson has three for Abbott Elementary across acting, writing and producing.

Paul W. Downs also has three nominations for Hacks, covering acting, writing and producing.

Mariska Hargitay makes Emmy history as host

The ceremony will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay, best known for her long-running role as Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

She becomes the first woman to host the Emmy Awards in 15 years.

Hargitay is also represented among this year's nominees for her documentary My Mom Jayne, which explores the life of her mother, actor Jayne Mansfield. The film received three nominations and has already won two at the Creative Arts Emmys.

More than 100 awards have already been handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Widow’s Bay taking eight wins. The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny followed with seven, while DTF St. Louis and The Traitors each picked up six.

The late Rob Reiner also received a posthumous Emmy for his guest appearance in The Bear.

The 78th Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and air live on NBC and stream on Peacock on September 14.