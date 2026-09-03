Kareena Kapoor reveals the choice she wishes she had made differently: ‘That’s why I have pushed my boys’

Highlights

Kareena Kapoor says she still regrets not finishing her education

The actor left school after Class XI to pursue films

Her experience has shaped what she wants for Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor has opened up about a decision from her teenage years that she still regrets. The actor left school after Class XI to pursue a career in films, and while that choice helped her follow her dream of becoming an actor, she says not completing her education is something she wishes had been different.

Now, Kareena wants her sons Taimur and Jeh to have a different experience. She says she has encouraged them to finish their education before choosing what they want to do with their lives.

Kareena says she still regrets leaving school

Speaking to podcaster Hanuman Dass, Kareena spoke about choosing films over further studies when she was young. She said she wanted to prove herself as an actor and decided to follow her heart.

“I never finished my education, and that was something that kind of stayed with me,” she said, recalling how she entered films after Class XI.

Kareena made her Bollywood debut in Refugee in 2000, when she was 19. Her acting career went on to become one of the most successful in Hindi cinema, but she now admits that education is one part of her life she wishes she had completed.

Her regret changed what she wants for her sons

Kareena said her own experience is one reason she has been firm about Taimur and Jeh completing their education.

“Education is something I do regret not completing. That’s why I have pushed my boys to finish their education first and then follow their hearts,” she said.

For Kareena, it is not about stopping her sons from following their interests. Instead, she wants them to have their education behind them before they decide which path they want to take.

Kareena’s next chapter on screen

Kareena’s comments come as she continues to balance her film career with family life. She is set to appear next in Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller Daayra, in which she plays DCP Ajooni Kohli opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film, which has no songs, is scheduled to release on September 18.