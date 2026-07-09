Riz Ahmed, Arjun Bhasin and Raj Kapoor boost Asian representation at the 2026 Emmy's

Highlights

Riz Ahmed earned an acting nomination for Bait at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

Costume designer Arjun Bhasin and producer Raj Kapoor also secured nominations in their respective categories.

The nominations highlight Asian talent across acting, costume design and live television production.

Asian talent is making a strong impression at the 2026 Emmy Awards, with Riz Ahmed, Arjun Bhasin and Raj Kapoor among this year's nominees. Their recognition spans performance, costume design and live event production, reflecting the growing presence of Asian creatives across television's biggest awards.

Ahmed received a nomination in the acting category for his performance in Bait, while Bhasin was recognised for his costume design work. Kapoor, an Emmy-winning producer best known for producing the Oscars telecast, earned another nomination for his work on the 78th Annual Tony Awards.

Riz Ahmed earns acting recognition for Bait

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance in Bait.

The nomination adds to Ahmed's growing list of accolades, with the actor continuing to build a career across film and television through performances that have attracted critical acclaim.

Arjun Bhasin recognised for costume design

Indian costume designer Arjun Bhasin received a nomination in the Outstanding Contemporary Costumes category for his work on The Studio.

Bhasin has worked across Indian and international productions, establishing himself as one of the industry's most respected costume designers. His latest nomination recognises the creative contribution of costume design to television storytelling.

Raj Kapoor receives another Emmy nomination

Producer Raj Kapoor also features among this year's nominees through the 78th Annual Tony Awards, which is nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Kapoor is widely known as the executive producer of the Oscars telecast and has previously won an Emmy for his work in live television. His latest nomination further highlights the influence of Asian professionals behind some of the entertainment industry's biggest productions.

This year's nominations demonstrate the breadth of Asian representation at the Emmys, extending beyond acting into creative and production roles. With nominees across multiple disciplines, the latest list reflects the continued contribution of Asian talent to global television and live entertainment.