Toblerone dark chocolate discontinued in the UK, confirms Mondelez

The company stated that it has made the “difficult decision” to stop production

This reflects both the popularity of the product and the frustration of fans

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 18, 2025
Toblerone fans in the UK will no longer be able to purchase the dark chocolate version of the iconic Swiss chocolate bar, as manufacturer Mondelez has confirmed it has discontinued the product.

The company stated that it has made the “difficult decision” to stop production of the 360g Toblerone Dark bar. While no specific reason was given, Mondelez acknowledged the disappointment it may cause among consumers. A spokesperson said: “While we understand that this may be disappointing for some consumers, we continue to invest in Toblerone.”

This decision comes after months of reports from shoppers who were unable to find the dark chocolate version in stores or online. Some customers turned to social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook to voice their concerns and ask if the product had been discontinued. Others asked fellow users for help locating remaining stock, with some noting that they were only able to find mixed bags containing the milk, white, and dark varieties, despite only wanting the dark chocolate ones.

In response to the growing demand and scarcity, some sellers have listed multipacks of the dark Toblerone online, with prices reportedly reaching up to £25 on platforms like Amazon. This reflects both the popularity of the product and the frustration of fans who are eager to find the now-discontinued treat.

Although the dark version has been pulled from shelves, Toblerone’s milk and white chocolate bars remain widely available in most UK supermarkets and are also a staple in duty-free sections at airports across the world.

The discontinuation of Toblerone Dark is the latest in a series of dark chocolate products to be removed from the market in recent years. In 2023, Mars discontinued the dark chocolate Bounty bar, which had developed a dedicated fan base. At the time, many consumers expressed disappointment, with some even suggesting the move had a negative impact on their well-being.

Similarly, Nestlé confirmed the end of production for the Caramac bar, a caramel-flavoured sweet that had been around since the late 1950s. The decision was made due to declining sales. However, the bar has occasionally been spotted at discount retailers since its official discontinuation, giving some fans hope of a limited return.

Not all discontinued chocolates disappear forever. Earlier this year, the Milky Way Crispy Rolls made a comeback after a three-year absence. The snack, which features a crispy wafer filled with a soft centre and covered in milk chocolate, is now available at major UK supermarkets such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s. The range has even expanded to include Bounty and Twix-inspired versions, showing that consumer demand can sometimes bring discontinued favourites back to life.

For now, however, fans of Toblerone Dark will have to say goodbye to the popular flavour, unless they manage to find remaining stock being sold off at selected outlets or online.

