'With them, I could get through anything': Tina Knowles on her daughters’ support during cancer battle

She hopes that sharing her story will encourage other women to stay on top of their routine health checks

Tina knowles and Beyoncé

Tina Knowles reflected on the unwavering support of her daughters

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 23, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Tina Knowles, the mother of global music stars Beyoncé and Solange, has publicly shared her recent experience with breast cancer, revealing how a missed mammogram may have delayed its detection.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the 71-year-old businesswoman and philanthropist said she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in her left breast. The diagnosis came after doctors discovered two tumours during a mammogram appointment she had postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knowles, who has long prioritised her health, expressed her shock at the diagnosis. "I've always tried to take care of myself. I just … was in disbelief," she told King.

According to the American Cancer Society, women aged 55 and older are advised to have a mammogram every one to two years. Knowles said that after delaying her routine screening, she finally attended an appointment last year. During that examination, doctors identified two tumours. One was benign, while the other was confirmed as cancerous and at Stage 1.

Doctors later informed her that had she kept up with her regular screenings, the cancer may have been detected at Stage 0, when the disease remains confined to the breast tissue and is generally easier to treat.

Fortunately, the cancer had not spread and was considered slow-growing. In August, Knowles underwent a lumpectomy – a surgical procedure to remove the tumour – and is now cancer-free.

Knowles described the support she received from her family, including Beyoncé, Solange, and other close friends, who accompanied her to the hospital ahead of her operation. She recalled feeling anxious before surgery, but said her daughters helped ease her nerves.

"They started joking with me," she said, recalling a moment when Solange played a humorous viral video about the word "demure" to lift her spirits. The atmosphere helped her to relax and focus on the positive.

In a particularly emotional moment before the operation, Solange and niece Angie Beyincé sang the gospel song Walk With Me to her. Knowles described the experience as deeply reassuring. "It’s about God walking with you into something and protecting you," she said. "And I went in there feeling just like God has got me."

Months after the surgery, Knowles developed a serious post-surgical infection, which nearly prevented her from attending the Glamour 2024 Women of the Year Awards in October. She revealed that Beyoncé urged her to prioritise her health instead of attending the event.

“Mama, you’re not yourself,” Knowles recalled Beyoncé saying. “Your health is more important. Don’t go.”

Despite her daughter’s concerns, Knowles felt compelled to attend the ceremony, viewing the honour as a milestone in her personal journey. She said the award held particular meaning after her battle with cancer.

“For a lot of my life, I just refused to be recognised,” she admitted. “I would never take an award. I would never want the attention to me… and this was my saying, ‘I deserve this.’”

At the event, Knowles gave a speech that reflected on the unwavering support she received from her daughters. “That’s why when I said, you know, with them, I could get through anything, nobody knew what I was talking about,” she said.

Now in recovery, Knowles is sharing her story to encourage other women to stay on top of their health and not delay vital screenings. Her experience is a timely reminder of the importance of early detection, and how family support and resilience can play a powerful role in overcoming illness.

american cancer societybeyoncébreast cancerbusinesswomanhealthtina knowleswomens health

