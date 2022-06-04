Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Tiger Shroff says dismal box office score of Heropanti 2 was ‘heartbreaking’

Tiger Shroff (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

As someone who is ‘extremely connected’ to his work, actor Tiger Shroff says the poor performance of his last release Heropanti 2 has left him heartbroken.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film released theatrically in April and received middling reviews from the critics.

Heropanti 2 was billed as a big-screen action spectacle but its box office score was far from spectacular.

Speaking on the sidelines of IIFA Rocks 2022, Shroff said he tackles failures by immersing himself in work.

“It was definitely heartbreaking. I’m extremely connected to all my movies. So it takes a toll on me every time if a film doesn’t work. I bounce back by immersing myself in work. The show must go on,” the 32-year-old actor told reporters.

The film, a sequel to the actor’s 2014 actioner of the same title, also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria.

Shroff is set to perform at the IIFA Awards night on Saturday and the actor said he is “excited, nervous” because it has been a long time since he performed live.

“I hope people like it. It’s a high energetic track which the audience expects from me,” he added.

The main awards evening will see superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul as hosts.

Besides Shroff, the ceremony will also have performances by Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi.

The IIFA Awards will take place at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sardar Udham and Atrangi Re win top honours at IIFA 2022
News
“My whole life is a period shame story,” says The Good Place star Jameela Jamil
Entertainment
Shah Rukh and Kajol’s son from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Jibraan Khan gears up for…
Entertainment
Sidhu Moose Wala’s family threatens to take legal action against producers if they release late…
News
Jawan Teaser: Is Shah Rukh Khan’s look copied from Sam Raimi’s Darkman? Take a look
Entertainment
‘We should save Kashmiri Pandits:’ Kangana Ranaut reacts to recent killings in Kashmir
News
‘If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s historical war drama Samrat Prithviraj banned in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman
Entertainment
‘They’re gay and in love:’ Western audience dubs SS Rajamouli’s RRR as a…
Entertainment
Heard ‘absolutely not’ able to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages: lawyer
Entertainment
Samrat Prithviraj declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment
‘All good things have to come to an end:’ Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on Never…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
History on wheels: Queen’s iconic Gold State Coach to appear…
Kane has eyes firmly set on Rooney’s England record
Tiger Shroff says dismal box office score of Heropanti 2…
Sri Lanka’s top party leaders reach consensus on some provisions…
HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati’s 70th birth anniversary celebrations kick…
Google collaborates with NGO to launch suicide hotline in Pakistan