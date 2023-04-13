Website Logo
  Thursday, April 13, 2023
Tiger 3: Three action directors onboard to choreograph SRK and Salman's action sequence

Tiger 3, the third in the Tiger franchise, will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Salman Khan (L) (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are set to begin the shoot of their special action sequence for the upcoming film Tiger 3 soon.

Preparations for the shoot are currently going on in full swing and as per an industry source, not one but three action directors are planning this blockbuster action sequence.

Three top action directors from across the world Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh, and Se-yeong Oh are conceptualizing the mega action sequence featuring Salman and SRK in Tiger 3.

“We know that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are going to come together again in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra & director Maneesh Sharma are clear that the impact of this epic action sequence on the minds of audiences should be a few notches higher than what they saw in Pathaan! That is why we are hearing that in Tiger 3, we have not one but three action directors from across the world planning this blockbuster action sequence! Let’s see what they have in store for us,” the source said.

SRK is expected to start shooting for his cameo in Salman Khan-starrer in April. He will shoot for seven days in Mumbai.

Tiger 3, the third in the Tiger franchise, will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action-thriller stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Katrina will play the female lead in the film.

Prior to Tiger 3, Salman and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand’s blockbuster Pathaan. The film, which went on to become a blockbuster, marked the return of SRK to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus.

