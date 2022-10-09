Website Logo
  • Sunday, October 09, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Three charged with murder of man outside Coventry mosque

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz was found with severe injuries after a fight reported outside the Jamiah Masjid & Institute on October 2.

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz (Image credit: West Midlands Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Three people have been charged with the murder of a Handsworth man who was fatally stabbed outside a Coventry mosque earlier this month.

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, was found with severe injuries after a fight reported outside the Jamiah Masjid & Institute on October 2 and he died in a hospital shortly after the incident.

Adam Razaaq, Hasnian Razaaq 23, and Mohammed Faisal, 29, who are facing the murder charges appeared before Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Adam, 20, and Hasnian, 23 are from Halesowen, while Faisal is a resident of Handsworth in Birmingham.

They have also been charged with attempted murder after a second man was found with stab injuries. Three other men were arrested with the stabbing incident but they have been bailed.

There were reports of a fight involving a large group of men, some armed with knives, at the junction of Dunbar Avenue and Queen Mary’s Road in Coventry.

In a statement, Nawaz’s family described him as a “innocent, humble, and loving” man and thanked emergency services for their “tireless effort to save our father”.

As the investigation into his death continued, West Midlands Police have appealed to members of the public to report to them if they have any information about the incident.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Ex-Infosys recruiter says she was directed not to hire Indian-origin professionals
News
Indian mission in UK probes illegal visa handlers
News
Suella Braverman and Liz Truss differ over open borders migration policy with India
News
Six police officers and an ex-officer face probe over ‘offensive’ WhatsApp messages
News
India, UK keen to conclude FTA negotiations, says India’s foreign ministry after Braverman’s ‘immigration’ concerns
News
‘American Dream Gone Wrong’, says wife of Indian-origin man killed in the US
News
India expresses concern over ‘Sikh for Justice’ objectionable referendums in Canada
News
Met chief says he will be ruthless in rooting out racists as fresh…
HEADLINE STORY
10,000 steps or brisk walk: Which is more important for robust health?
News
High-profile England cricketer being probed for using racist slur P*** against former team-mate:…
News
This Llanelli imposter made £28,000 by taking 150 driving tests for others
News
Braverman considering stringent legislation to deter employers from hiring illegal migrants
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW