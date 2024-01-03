Good Samaritan dies during wedding brawl while teenage groom gets stabbed

Chris Marriott, 46, was killed when a car rammed into him while he was helping an injured woman caught in the violence that spilled into the street

Chris Marriott, 46, was killed when a car crashed into him – Image Credit: South Yorkshire police

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

An unexpected turn of events at a wedding celebration in Sheffield, South Yorkshire led to tragic consequences when a Good Samaritan was killed and a teenage groom was stabbed amidst a wedding brawl, last week.

Hasan Khan, 19, who was celebrating his marriage to Amani Jhangur, also 19 found himself in the middle of the turmoil following his wedding party at a mosque where festivities turned violent, his mother Shareen said.

Amidst this turmoil, Chris Marriott, 46, was killed when a car rammed into him while he was helping an injured woman caught in the violence that had spilled into the street.

According to a report by the South Yorkshire police, while on a post-Christmas family stroll with his wife and two young sons, Chris encountered a distressing scene. Reports suggest he spotted an unconscious woman on College Close in Burgreave around 2 pm.

Despite being with his family, Chris stopped to administer first aid to the woman. Tragically, a car struck Chris, the woman, and several others at the scene, resulting in Chris’s untimely death.

His family who deeply mourns his loss, paid tribute to the “kind, caring and devoted man” he was, praising his selfless act they said the circumstances of his death “shows the sort of man he was.”

Following the distressing incident at the British-Pakistani wedding, Khan’s father, Riasat, 42, also sustained head injuries, The Times reported.

Fortunately, both father and son have been discharged from the hospital but are “very shocked and saddened” by the event.

Shareen said, “‘What happened was a terrible thing. We are all very shocked. I am the groom’s mother. He was hurt and so was my husband. We don’t know why. We are a good family. It started as a happy day but things got out of hand.”

Hassan Jhangur, 23 a resident of Whiteways Road in Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of Marriott’s murder and the attempted murder of the woman he was helping with charges of murder along with five counts of attempted murder, a report by South Yorkshire police said.

Another suspect, a 55-year-old man arrested on similar charges, has been released on bail pending further investigation, South Yorkshire police said.

The injured woman, from the bride’s family, remains in critical condition while two other women, aged 51 and 58, have been discharged from the hospital.

Marriott’s family remembers him as a compassionate individual who dedicated himself to helping others.

“The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us his family, show the sort of man he was – to go to help rather than to turn away.

“Chris was also a man of faith who wanted others to also experience the joy he had found trusting in Jesus. We take comfort in these most difficult of times in our belief that he is with his Lord and Saviour, while we mourn his loss. We would urge anyone with any information to share this so that we can understand better the circumstances in which he died.”

His tragic demise while aiding those in need echoes his lifetime commitment to assisting others and exemplifies the kind of person he was.

Marriott, who was an IT manager for Community Money Advice (CMA), contributed significantly to charitable causes and exhibited immense dedication to his family, especially his two young sons.

Heather Keates, CEO of CMA, fondly recalls Marriott as a devoted family man and a generous, hardworking individual who consistently went above and beyond to support those in need.

Marriott’s church community, City Church Sheffield, mourns his loss, emphasising his dedication to helping others and expressing deep condolences to his family.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Knowles pledges unwavering determination to pursue justice for Marriott’s family, acknowledging the immense loss they have suffered.

Residents in the vicinity of the incident recount the chaos that ensued, with witnesses describing scenes of violence and injury before police intervention.

The tragic turn of events at what was supposed to be a joyous occasion has affected an entire community that is stunned and distraught.

Authorities appeal to local residents possessing any footage or information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.