Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Entertainment

The Kashmir Files to arrive on 11th March 2022

The Kashmir Files Poster (Photo credit: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri)

By: Mohnish Singh

Inspired by true events, the upcoming Bollywood film The Kashmir Files has booked a new release date for its theatrical release.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, the film was earlier set to enter cinemas on January 26, 2022. It will now release on March 11.

The film has been postponed a couple of times over the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with India showing a considerable drop in new cases, the makers have announced a new release date.

The Kashmir Files is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits and promises to make you feel all the emotions they went through during the tragic incident in the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir.

The exodus drama is based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It is a heart-wrenching tale of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.

Announcing the new release date for the film, the makers posted on social media, “Bringing the story of Kashmir Genocide on the big screen. #TheKashmirFiles releasing on 11th March 2022 #RightToJustice”

The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri under the ZEE Studios. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Prakash Belawadi, Mrinal Kulkarni, Bhasha Sumbli, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik in important roles.

The film is all set to release on 11th March 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Gangubai Kathiawadi set for 5 screenings at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan to arrive on Eid 2023
Entertainment
Netflix pays a whopping price to acquire Alia Bhatt’s Darlings for direct-to-digital release
Entertainment
Asha Bhosle remembers sister Lata Mangeshkar
Entertainment
Rajinikanth joins hands with Nelson Dilipkumar for his 169th film
MUSIC
South Asian leaders pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
HEADLINE STORY
Lata Mangeshkar obituary: India’s nightingale is mourned by a billion hearts
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar: India bids farewell to icon with full state honours
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar: India declares two days of national mourning as funeral takes place
Entertainment
A void difficult to fill, Rahman on Lata Mangeshkar
MUSIC
‘India has lost its voice’: Tributes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar
INTERVIEWS
Ishwak Singh: Rocket Boys is about our scientists and educators of our country
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
The truth about the Windrush Compensation Scheme
After Labour leader hounded, Johnson under pressure over slur
The Kashmir Files to arrive on 11th March 2022
Gangubai Kathiawadi set for 5 screenings at 72nd Berlin International…
Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan to arrive on Eid 2023
Netflix pays a whopping price to acquire Alia Bhatt’s Darlings…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE