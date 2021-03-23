Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut is excellent in the engaging trailer

By Murtuza Iqbal







Thalaivi is one of the most awaited biopics of the year. It is a biopic on the late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, and today, on her 34th birthday, the makers of Thalaivi have unveiled the trailer of the film.

Zee Studios, who will be releasing the film worldwide, took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. They tweeted, “The superstar heroine, the queen of romance and the one who rose to power despite a patriarchal political system. The story we all know, the life story we don’t know. #ThalaiviTrailer out now!”

The trailer of Thalaivi is fantastic and keeps us engaged for those 3 minutes 22 seconds. The dialogues in the trailer are damn good and are surely the highlight of it.

Kangana Ranaut is one of the best actresses we have in the industry. She just received a National Award yesterday, and today, here’s the trailer of Thalaivi in which she is simply excellent, and we won’t be surprised if she gets a National Award for this one as well.







Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swami, Bhagyashree, and Madhoo. While Arvind Swami gets a good scope in the trailer, Bhagyashree and Madhoo are seen in a blink-and-miss appearance in it.

Thalaivi is a multilingual film and it will also release in Tamil and Telugu. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 23rd April 2021.











