Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 422,662
Total Cases 3,15,28,114
Today's Fatalities 640
Today's Cases 43,509
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 422,662
Total Cases 3,15,28,114
Today's Fatalities 640
Today's Cases 43,509

Business

Tequila brands, whisky push Diageo’s sales up

Lavanya Chandrashekar, Chief Financial Officer, Diageo plc

By: Pramod Thomas

SPIRITS MAKER Diageo on Thursday (29) reported a 16 per cent increase in sales for the year ending June 30, beating estimates of 13.7 per cent growth.

The reopening of North American bars and restaurants and increased demand for its tequila brands and Johnnie Walker whisky have helped the firm to post a better-than-expected rise in full-year organic net sales growth. 

The company’s Indian American chief financial officer Lavanya Chandrashekar has said that volatility was coming from lockdowns in markets such as India, South Africa and Indonesia, where there has been a rise in Covid-19 cases in recent months.

Diageo said it expected organic net sales momentum to continue into fiscal 2022, but with volatility in the short term.

Diageo, whose shares reversed early losses to trade up two per cent on the FTSE 100, also raised its annual dividend by five per cent to 44.59 pence per share.

The company said results were propelled by the US, its biggest market, where easing lockdowns had driven replenishment of stocks at bars and restaurants.

At the same time, consumers continued to shop for more premium spirits such as tequila, liqueurs and bottles of Johnnie Walker scotch at supermarket stores, driving organic net sales in North America up 20 per cent.

In the European region, Turkey and Northern Europe were the strongest performers helped by strong demand for scotch whiskies in shops.

Signs of resurgence were also emerging in Africa, Latin America and Asia, where organic net sales rose by double-digit percentages, in part due to easier comparisons to last year.

“It comes as no surprise that the shuttering of bars and night clubs left Diageo with a nasty hangover of problems,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“However, the strength of the group’s brands means it was able to recoup some of its losses through a huge increase in supermarket trade in some key markets, and it has come out of the pandemic in remarkably resilient shape.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Motherhood penalty: ‘Women with children in UK get 45 per cent lesser pay’
Business
Boohoo drops DaBaby over HIV comments, rapper apologises
Business
South Africa to spend £48.3 million to beef up security post unrest
US
India helps Apple to post record revenue
Business
Toy maker Mattel warns of price rise ahead of Christmas
Business
India may mull incentives for Tesla if carmaker agrees to produce locally
UK
Reckitt Benckiser boss says ‘commodities price hike in a short period’ is a…
Business
IMF raises UK economic growth forecast to 7 per cent
Business
IMF cuts India’s economic growth forecast to 9.5 per cent in 2021-22
Business
India confirms French court order to freeze assets in Paris
Business
Global chip shortage continues to hurt JLR
Business
Indian economy may grow 8.8 to 9 per cent in 2021-22, report says
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Virus-bubble breach: Sri Lanka cricketers stare at ban for up…
London remains ‘best city in the world’ to be a…
Bradford agencies need to do more to protect children: Report
Motherhood penalty: ‘Women with children in UK get 45 per…
Exclusive! Rocky Jaiswal on casting Hina Khan in Lines: She…
Tequila brands, whisky push Diageo’s sales up