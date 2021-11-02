Teaser of Ranveer Singh’s 83 to be attached to the prints of Sooryavanshi

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Photo credit: Kabir Khan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Ranveer Singh as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, 83 is one of the most awaited films of 2021. The sports drama was originally scheduled to enter theatres on April 10, 2020, but the makers had to postpone its release due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India. The film is now slated for its theatrical bow on December 24, 2021.

The latest update on the hugely anticipated film suggests that the team is gearing up to kick-start the promotional campaign in a unique manner. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan, who is known for helming such successful films as New York (2009) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012).

“Reliance Entertainment and Kabir Khan have devised a unique strategy by attaching the teaser of 83 exclusively to the prints of Sooryavanshi in cinema halls across the globe. This means that the official teaser launch of 83 will be made on the digital world only after maximum people have already witnessed the teaser on the big screen before the start of Sooryavanshi. It is expected to strike YouTube by Sunday or Monday,” revealed a source close to the development.

The teaser will be followed by a trailer launch event later in the month. According to reports, an elaborate marketing campaign has been planned for the high-profile film. Some insiders reveal that the film has shaped up exceptionally well multiple plans for the release also includes a possibility of an early release with Paid Previews.

Apart from 83, the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap, featuring Ahan Shetty alongside Tara Sutaria, is also being attached to the prints of Sooryavanshi. The film marks the silver screen debut of action star Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.