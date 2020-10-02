Teaser of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom to be unveiled this month?

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, Bell Bottom was the first Bollywood film that began production months after all shooting activities came to a grinding halt due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown in India.







On Thursday, the superstar announced that the entire shoot of the much-awaited film has been wrapped up in a start-to-finish schedule in the UK. After completing the shoot in record time and that too amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers are reportedly planning to give the audience a sneak peek into the film by dropping a 1-minute long teaser in the next couple of days. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

A source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “The Bell Bottom team has decided to launch a 1-minute long teaser for the audiences. They have already cut out the promo, but they are giving finishing touches to the same. The plan is to unveil the promo on October 4, but there could be a day or two’s delay in the music and editing. But the Bell Bottom teaser is definitely releasing in the first week of October. It won’t reveal much about the film but just give the viewer an experience of what to expect from the film. It was Akshay and Jackky’s idea to launch a teaser almost six months away from its release.”

To be helmed by Ranjit Tiwari, Bell Bottom stars Akshay Kumar in the role of a spy. Actress Lara Dutta will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Vaani Kapoor plays Kumar’s wife. Huma Qureshi is also attached to the project as one of the leading ladies.







Bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment, Bell Bottom is slated to arrive in theatres on 2nd April, 2021.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of Bollywood.











