  • Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Team Pathan to jet off to Spain to film action sequences and a song

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in principal roles, Pathan is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which has been creating great buzz even before commencing production in 2020. A major portion of the film has been shot, but some important sequences are yet to be filmed.

As per reports, the team is set to resume work on the high-profile film in Mumbai in the last week of February. After filming in the city for almost a week, SRK, Padukone, and Abraham will jet off to Spain to film an adrenaline-pumping schedule of Pathan. SRK and Padukone, who have reunited after a long gap of eight years, will shoot high-octane action sequences and also an elaborate song.

Sharing more details, a trade source tells the publication, “It is game time for team Pathan as Shah Rukh Khan begins shooting of the film at YRF Studios with his co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will be an intense week-long schedule for the team post which SRK, Deepika, and John are expected to head to Spain for about 17 days.”

The source goes on to add, “Director Siddharth Anand has grand plans for Pathan and he was always clear to do a strategic outdoor schedule like Spain to add to the visual delight of the film for audiences to enjoy. Siddharth Anand always sets a new benchmark with his films and this time too he is looking to do just that. The Spain schedule is key to add grandness to the film.”

“Aditya Chopra is not leaving any stone unturned to create a massive big-screen visual experience with Pathan. Adi and Siddharth Anand are a great team as proven by their earlier outings including the record-shattering War (2019). They understand with every film that they make together, they have to give audiences something that they have never seen before. Pathan will do just that. The film has been designed to deliver maximum visual impact and entertainment. So, every production move is being carefully planned to ensure that Pathan is that ultimate action thriller that sets the box office on fire,” concludes the source.

Though the makers are yet to announce the official release date for Pathan, the action thriller is set to enter cinemas in 2022.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

