John Abraham joins the sets of Pathan in Mumbai

John Abraham (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

It is no secret that Bollywood star John Abraham is playing the antagonist in Yash Raj Films’ next offering Pathan, which also features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles.

The Siddharth Anand directorial went before cameras in the last quarter of 2020. However, its shoot came to a halt in March 2021, when India was struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The team resumed filming a couple of days ago, and from what we hear, now John Abraham has joined Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of the film to shoot some jaw-dropping action sequences.

A trade source tells an entertainment portal, “Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Pathan is an action-packed visual extravaganza. Siddharth is currently shooting some really intense and key portions of the film with Shah Rukh Khan and John at YRF Studios. Deepika Padukone will be joining the shoot in the next few days. We expect fireworks in this schedule as SRK and John come face to face for some blockbuster scenes in the film.”

After wrapping up the ongoing schedule in Mumbai, the team of Pathan will begin its overseas schedule where the crew will shoot some nail-biting action sequences. More details on the same are expected to arrive soon.

In addition to Pathan, John Abraham has several other interesting projects on his platter right now. He will next be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, which is a sequel to his 2018 hit Satyameva Jayate. The actor will also be seen in his home production Attack, which costars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The official release date of the film has not been announced yet, but it is expected to hit theatres in 2022.

