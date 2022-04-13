Website Logo
  Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Entertainment

Team Brahmastra wishes Ranbir-Alia ahead of wedding with a teaser from song Kesariya

Alia Bhatt (Photo credit: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are just a couple of hours away from exchanging vows. The couple, who started dating in 2018, will tie the nuptial knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony.

The two started dating on the sets of Dharma Productions’ much-awaited film Brahmastra. While the big-ticket film is yet to find its way into cinemas, the two actors are set to take their relationship to another level.

Ahead of the wedding, on Wednesday, the team of Brahmastra shared a glimpse of the song “Kesariya” from the upcoming film. The song was shot in Varanasi in March this year and features Ranbir and Alia as Shiva and Isha.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Director Ayan Mukerji, who is also best friends with the couple, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the song. “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon! ❤️Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever,” he wrote.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is set to release theatrically on 9 September in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

