Tata Steel worker dies following incident at Corby plant, investigation underway

Highlights

Worker fatally injured at Tata Steel's Corby plant, which has been closed for 24 hours.

Northamptonshire Police called to Weldon Road site at approximately 13:00 GMT.

Health and Safety Executive investigating incident alongside police.

A Tata Steel worker has died following an incident at the company's Corby plant in Northamptonshire.

The firm confirmed the employee was fatally injured at the Weldon Road site, which has been temporarily closed while investigations continue.

Northamptonshire Police were called to the factory at about 13:00 GMT to reports of a sudden death.

A Tata Steel spokesperson told BBC that the company was investigating and "cooperating fully" with police and the Health and Safety Executive.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to our colleague's friends and family," they added.

The site, which manufactures 250,000 tonnes of steel tubing annually, will remain closed for 24 hours with the situation to be reviewed on Wednesday.

Lee Barron, MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire, described it as "tragic news" and said his thoughts were with the man's friends and family.

"Nobody should ever go to work and not return home," he told BBC. "I will be contacting his family to offer my heartfelt condolences and any support I can give."

Simon Rielly, leader of Corby Town Council, said he was "deeply saddened" by the loss. "This is a devastating loss, and our thoughts are with all who are grieving," the Labour councillor added.

"Corby's identity has long been shaped by its steelworkers and their families. The workforce, and the unions that represent them, are part of the fabric of this town.

When tragedy strikes at the workplace, it is felt not only across the site but across our whole community. Our community stands together with the family, with the workforce, and with all those affected by this tragic event."

An HSE spokesperson confirmed they were working alongside Northamptonshire Police to establish what happened.

The Corby steel sector once employed thousands but now supports around 500 workers. The town faced devastation following steelworks closures in the 1970s and 1980s, leading to a 30 per cent unemployment rate.

Tubes from the factory have been used in structures including the London Eye.