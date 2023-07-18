Tamil actor Abbas on quitting films and driving taxis in New Zealand

He opened up about several issues, including his struggle with suicidal thoughts as a teenager and why he decided to quit the film industry.

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Abbas, who is known among Tamil audiences for playing a romantic hero in such films as Kadhal Desam, Padayappa, and Minnale, among others, has been missing from the scene for close to a decade now.

He appeared in an interaction with a YouTube channel recently and opened up about several issues, including his struggle with suicidal thoughts as a teenager and why he decided to quit the film industry.

The actor, who is not very fond of social media, said, “I made an exception during the Covid period. While residing in New Zealand, I utilised Zoom calls to connect with fans. My intention was to assist those in need, particularly those struggling with thoughts of suicide. I could empathise with those feelings because I, too, have experienced them firsthand. During my teenage years, I went through a tumultuous period where I contemplated taking my own life after failing the 10th grade. The departure of my girlfriend at the time intensified those thoughts. However, something profound occurred that transformed me. While standing by the roadside, contemplating stepping in front of a speeding vehicle, I noticed a passing motorist and had a realisation: if I were to act on my impulses, that person’s life would also be profoundly affected. Even in my darkest moment, I found myself considering the well-being of another individual.”

He continued, “During childhood, I never held much interest in academics. I strongly believe that it is unfair to judge or assess someone solely based on their academic achievements, as people may possess alternative talents and strengths. It is crucial for us to recognise and nurture those talents. In general, men often struggle to open up and tend to keep their emotions suppressed, enduring silent suffering. I desired to address these issues by establishing a connection with my fans, encouraging them to share their feelings and experiences,” he added.

Opening up about his decision to leave the film industry, he said, “Following my initial achievements, some of my movies faced failure, leaving me financially destitute and unable to afford even basic necessities like rent or cigarettes. Initially, my pride prevented me from seeking alternative employment. However, I soon approached producer RB Choudary, requesting work. He offered me the opportunity to be part of the film Pooveli. However, I eventually left films because I got bored. I wasn’t enjoying my work. I distinctly recall advising my friends, who came to watch my Bollywood debut film Ansh: The Deadly Part not to waste their time as I considered it to be bakavas. In order to provide for my family, I worked as a bike mechanic and drove taxis in New Zealand.”

