Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 486,451
Total Cases 37,380,253
Today's Fatalities 385
Today's Cases 2,58,089
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 486,451
Total Cases 37,380,253
Today's Fatalities 385
Today's Cases 2,58,089

Entertainment

Tahir Raj Bhasin on how outsiders like him have drawn strength and courage from Shah Rukh Khan

Tahir Raj Bhasin (Photo credit: Yash Raj Films)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is a die-hard fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, admits that Khan’s struggle to reach the top of the Bollywood ladder has been a source of inspiration and courage for him.

Bhasin, like SRK, hails from New Delhi and he credits the talismanic superstar for paving the way for fellow outsiders to dream big in Bollywood. Coincidentally, his recently released Netflix show Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen (YKKA), has been named after the chartbuster track from SRK’s runaway blockbuster Baazigar (1993).

“I think every young actor in India aspires to get the love and fan following that someone like Shah Rukh Khan commands. SRK is not only a megastar he is an emotion. For me, Shah Rukh Khan sir was always inspirational and his journey has always been a source of strength. I came to Mumbai from New Delhi, just like him. He was a total outsider with absolutely no godfathers and it’s no secret that I didn’t know a single soul in Bollywood when I came to the city,” Bhasin said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tahir Raj Bhasin (@tahirrajbhasin)

The actor went on to add, “What drives me to deliver powerful performances on screen is the love and the trust the audience has in me to be a clutter breaker. Now, I’m playing a romantic lead in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and it’s such an amazing coincidence that the title of the show is based on one of his biggest chartbusters from Baazigar. I couldn’t believe my ears when I heard the name of the show. For someone who really respects and idolises SRK, this is too good to be true!”

About the significance of the SRK song in YKKA, Bhasin says, “The title of YKKA fits aptly with the show’s complex theme of love, betrayal, and vengeance and its tragic power structure. It’s almost poetic. I remember that, when I was offered the project, I used to play the song every single day in the morning for about a month or so. It just filled me with so much joy. It felt like I have arrived in the industry if I’m doing a project that has used SRK’s song as the title. I’m thoroughly enjoying my journey exploring the romantic genre and nothing gets better when you have an SRK blockbuster song to fuel that passion on screen.”

Bhasin will next be seen in the much-awaited heist rom-com Looop Lapeta, set to premiere on Netflix on February 4, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Dhanush announces separation from wife Aishwaryaa
Entertainment
After Pushpa, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to hit theatres in Hindi
Entertainment
Anand L Rai: Atrangi Re was never about mental illness for me
Entertainment
Celebs pay homage to Birju Maharaj: Tremendous loss to the world of performing arts
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain under observation
Entertainment
Fresh details emerge on Salman Khan’s documentary Beyond The Star
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra on Aussie journo questioning her credentials: “Just pissed me off”
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh confirms Simmba was planned as a franchise
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi excited about his exciting line-up in 2022
Entertainment
Funkaar: Biopic on comedian Kapil Sharma announced
Entertainment
Aparshakti Khurana to play a deaf & mute interpreter in ZEE Studios’ Berlin
INTERVIEWS
“When I started working on Haseen Dillruba, I was a bit nervous,” says…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Dhanush announces separation from wife Aishwaryaa
After Pushpa, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to hit theatres in…
Tahir Raj Bhasin on how outsiders like him have drawn…
Anand L Rai: Atrangi Re was never about mental illness…
Celebs pay homage to Birju Maharaj: Tremendous loss to the…
Issa brothers may join race to buy pharmacy chain Boots
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE