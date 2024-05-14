  • Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Tabu to star in ‘Dune’ prequel series ‘Dune: Prophecy’

Tabu will star in the recurring role of Sister Francesca, described as a “strong, intelligent, and alluring” character, according to a report in entertainment outlet Variety.

Tabu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Fresh from the success of heist comedy Crew, actress Tabu has joined the cast of Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series to director Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster film franchise.

“Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital,” the makers said.

In Villeneuve’s 2021 and 2024 feature adaptations of Frank Herbert’s Dune novels, Charlotte Rampling played Reverend Mother Mohiam, the Emperor’s Bene Gesserit Truthsayer.

Lady Jessica was the Bene Gesserit mother of the protagonist Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet.

Dune: Prophecy, an HBO Max series hailing from Legendary Television, is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert’s Dune and is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. It was previously titled Dune: The Sisterhood.

As per official logline, “Set within the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Tabu has previously starred in international projects such as The Namesake, Life of Pi, and the BBC miniseries A Suitable Boy.

At home, the National Award winner’s credits include titles such as Andhadhun, Maqbool, Haider, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Drishyam.

The makers are yet to announce a premiere date of Dune: Prophecy, which also stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series along with Diane Ademu-John, who has co-developed the series. Anna Foerster is also attached as executive producer and has directed multiple episodes including the first.

