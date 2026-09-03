Taapsee Pannu says she would 'retire' rather than do 'those kinds of films', internet sees 'Toxic' dig

Highlights

Taapsee Pannu says she has considered retiring rather than doing “those kinds of films”

Her comments spark online speculation about Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic

Taapsee never names the film, but social media users debate the alleged dig

Taapsee Pannu has sparked an online debate after making a candid comment about the kind of mainstream films being made today. While the actress did not name any particular film, social media users were quick to connect her remarks to Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic.

During a conversation with Suchin Mehrotra, Taapsee reflected on starting her career at a time when Hindi mainstream cinema offered a wider variety of stories and performers.

The actress suggested that her career may not have taken the same path if the industry had been dominated by the kind of films she sees being made today. She said she felt "privileged" to have entered the industry when mainstream Hindi cinema was not limited to "one kind" of film.

Taapsee then revealed that watching some of the films released in recent months had prompted a conversation with her family about whether she still wanted to be part of that kind of cinema.

Taapsee says she would rather retire

Speaking about her own choices, Taapsee said she had even wondered whether it was time to step away from acting.

“I thought whether it is my time to retire,” she said.

She acknowledged that such films have an audience, but stressed that popularity alone would not make her want to participate in them.

“I love my job, but not so much so blindly,” Taapsee said, explaining that she did not want to make "those kinds of films" simply for the sake of continuing to work.

Her comments were framed around her own filmography and the kind of work she wants to leave behind. Taapsee said she wants her body of work to remain meaningful even as genres and audience tastes change.

Why Toxic was brought into the conversation

Taapsee did not mention Toxic, Yash or Kiara Advani during the interview. However, once a clip of her comments began circulating online, several social media users interpreted them as a possible reference to films such as Toxic, which opened to mixed reviews.

The speculation also triggered criticism of Taapsee, with some users arguing that she had herself appeared in films they considered similar to the kind of mainstream cinema she was now distancing herself from.

Others defended the actress's comments, pointing out that she was discussing her personal approach to choosing films rather than directly attacking another actor or movie.

Taapsee’s focus remains on her filmography

Rather than singling out a particular release, Taapsee's broader point was about longevity. She said she wants to be able to look back at her work years from now without regretting the choices she made.

“10 years after today, maybe the genre, as I said, will change, but my filmography will stay,” she said.

For now, the Toxic connection remains an interpretation from social media, not a criticism Taapsee has explicitly directed at the film.