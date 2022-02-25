Taapsee Pannu reteams with Anubhav Sinha for a socio-political drama

Taapsee Pannu (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Taapsee Pannu has reunited with acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for an upcoming anthology film set against the coronavirus pandemic. The duo has previously worked together on such critically and commercially successful films as Mulk (2018) and Thappad (2020).

Sinha had earlier announced that he was bringing together ace filmmakers Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta, and Subhash Kapoor for an anthology film set against the backdrop of the pandemic. Among the first segment that has been locked will be helmed by Sudhir Mishra. Pannu will lead this segment, marking her maiden collaboration with the writer-director.

Pannu, known for delivering several notable films ever since beginning her acting career, is excited about working with Mishra. She said in a statement, “It is a socio-political drama that spans across two generations. I could not be more thrilled to be working with Sudhir sir who is solid with his craft.”

I’m thrilled to be re-uniting with @AnubhavSinha and #BhushanKumar in an anthology film helmed by the brilliant director @IAmSudhirMishra. The story is unique and is set against the backdrop of the pandemic. Can’t wait to start on this one!@BenasM @tseries pic.twitter.com/LBq4bNkixE — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 25, 2022

Working under Sinha’s banner is a homecoming of sorts for the versatile actress. “Anubhav sir knows how to channel the best in me. Being surrounded by such masterful filmmakers is a blessed experience,” she added.

Calling Pannu one of the finest artistes of today’s times, Mishra said, “Personally, this is one of those stories that leave an indelible mark. I could not have asked for a better team to bring it to life with. Taapsee is one of the finest artistes of today’s times. Her spirit will elevate the film.”

For the uninitiated, Sinha and Mishra are also collaborating on a film titled Afwaah. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The upcoming anthology will mark the filmmakers’ second collaboration after Afwaah.

Sinha is co-producing the anthology in association with T-Series. Talking about the same, he said, “It’s a layered narrative about human relationships. Taapsee is perceptive; she infuses a lived-in experience into her roles, making the story even more relatable,” he says.

Producer Bhushan Kumar describes Mishra’s directorial venture as “one of the most stirring stories I have read in recent times.”

