  • Saturday, November 13, 2021
Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu to start filming for Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

Taapsee Pannu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly one of the busiest actresses working in Hindi films. Last seen in Rashmi Rocket (2021), the actress recently finished filming one of her upcoming films Shabaash Mithu. She is now gearing up to commence work on her other project titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

On Thursday, Pannu took to Instagram Story and wrote, “Happiness is moving towards new beginnings… Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?”

In addition to Pannu, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan also stars Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) fame Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. This is the first time when the duo is working together on a project.

The upcoming film is touted to be an investigative comedy, in which Pannu reportedly essays the character of a feisty cop. Gandhi, on the other hand, will be seen as a chauvinistic brat. The film will be written and directed by Breathe Into The Shadows co-writer Arshad Syed.

Siddharth Roy Kapur is bankrolling Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan under Roy Kapur Films. The film was first announced by him in the month of February this year. Taking to his Twitter handle, Kapur had posted a collage picture featuring himself and the actors.

“Happy to announce our next production, a madcap comedy filled with twists and turns in the search for a missing ladki, Who Ladki Hai Kahaan? Starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and written and directed by Arshad Syed. On the floors soon!”

Taapsee Pannu also has such films as Dobaaraa, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and Blurr in her pocket. Blurr also marks her first film as a producer.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

