Taapsee Pannu: Thappad is one of the most challenging projects of my career

Taapsee Pannu had a great 2019 with films like Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal, and Saand Ki Aankh. Now, she is all set to start 2020 with a bang with her film Thappad. The movie talks about domestic violence and recently while talking to a daily, Taapsee revealed why it is one of the most challenging projects of her career.

The actress said, “Thappad is one of the most challenging projects of my career because I carry this image of a firebrand actor and people think that isse koi maarega toh yeh ghumaake maaregi. We were trying to strip off that firebrand image to make her resonate with the average Indian woman who still believes in keeping things to herself and not fighting back. And to make my audience believe in my character Amrita who is submissive and vulnerable, was tough.”

Taapsee revealed that it was during the promotions of Mulk when she told Anubhav Sinha that she wants to do a film on domestic violence. Taapsee said, “I remember during the promotions of Mulk (2018), I was chatting with Anubhav sir and I told him that if there is a day I can really tell someone to make a film, it’ll be on the subject of domestic violence. It is very personal to me and I can’t explain why…”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad also stars Pavail Gulati and it is slated to hit the screens on 28th February 2020.

Apart from Thappad, Taapsee has films like Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and Loop Lapeta in her kitty.