Taapsee Pannu on Rhea Chakraborty: Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is not a gold digger

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty for stealing the actor’s money and for instigating him to die by suicide. Earlier, Mumbai Police was investigating the case, but later SC ordered a CBI probe in it. Even ED (Enforcement Directorate) had probed in the case and had questioned Rhea about the money that Sushant’s family was stating about.

While the investigation about the case is going on, many TV channels have already given the verdict that Rhea is guilty. Celebs like Lakshmi Manchu, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, and Shibani Dandekar have spoken in support of Rhea for the media trial that she is going through.

And today, Taapsee once again tweeted about Rhea. She quote retweeted another tweet with newspaper clippings of how ED couldn’t find any evidence against Rhea that she stealing Sushant’s money.

The Badla actress wrote, “Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time.”

Earlier, while replying on Lakhsmi Munchu’s tweeted, Taapsee had written, “I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity.”

Meanwhile, NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager, Samuel Miranda. Reportedly, NCB has found evidence that they were supplying drugs to Sushant.