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Sydney Sweeney goes nude again, but what are brands really selling?

The actress appears nude alongside footballs, basketballs and other sports equipment

Sydney Sweeney goes nude again, but what are brands really selling?

The Euphoria star features in the campaign surrounded by sporting equipment

YouTube/ Novig
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 10, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Sydney Sweeney stars in a provocative new campaign for sports prediction platform Novig
  • The actress appears nude alongside footballs, basketballs and other sports equipment
  • Sweeney has also joined Novig as a strategic partner and equity holder

Sydney Sweeney has taken her latest celebrity campaign in an unexpected direction, appearing nude in a provocative advert for sports prediction platform Novig.

The Euphoria star features in the campaign surrounded by sporting equipment, including footballs, basketballs and hockey gear, as Novig promotes itself as a platform focused entirely on sports. The campaign comes with a bigger business connection too, as Sweeney has joined the company as a strategic partner and equity holder.

Sweeney puts her own spin on sports advertising

The advert repeatedly centres on Novig’s sports-only message, with Sweeney appearing in different sporting settings and joking about what can and cannot be traded.

In one scene, she sits on top of a basketball hoop while holding a basketball. She is also shown with football and hockey equipment before moving to a pool table, where she jokes about something that cannot be traded.

Sweeney said the campaign was built around a simple and playful idea designed to cut through the noise and put the focus on sports.

More than just a celebrity endorsement

What makes the campaign more notable is Sweeney’s involvement with Novig beyond appearing in the advert.

The actress is a strategic partner and equity holder in the company, meaning the campaign is also connected to a business investment rather than being simply another celebrity endorsement.

Novig launched nationwide in the US last month and operates as a sports prediction market. The platform says it focuses on sports rather than other prediction categories such as politics, wars or deaths.

Sweeney’s provocative campaign streak continues

The Novig advert follows a series of attention-grabbing campaigns involving Sweeney.

Earlier this year, she launched her lingerie brand Syrn and appeared in several provocative promotional videos. She also became the face of an American Eagle campaign in 2025 that generated significant online controversy around its “great jeans” and “great genes” messaging.

Her latest campaign again puts Sweeney’s image at the centre of a major commercial push, but this time with a direct stake in the business she is promoting.

- YouTube youtu.be

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