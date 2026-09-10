Kareena Kapoor gets a surprising Malayalam connection through Parvathy Thiruvothu

Highlights

Parvathy Thiruvothu will make her voice-acting debut in Malayalam

She will dub for Kareena Kapoor Khan in Daayra

The film also stars Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran

Parvathy Thiruvothu is set to join Kareena Kapoor Khan in an unusual collaboration for the Malayalam version of Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming crime thriller Daayra.

The Malayalam star will make her voice-acting debut by dubbing Kareena’s character in the regional version of the film. Kareena plays an intense and determined investigator, with Prithviraj Sukumaran also starring in the project.

Parvathy takes on Kareena’s voice

The makers have reportedly chosen Parvathy to bring emotional depth and intensity to Kareena’s character in the Malayalam version. Her involvement adds an interesting connection between two acclaimed actresses from different corners of Indian cinema.

The decision is also notable because it is relatively uncommon for a leading actress to lend her voice to another major actress.

Actresses who have dubbed for other stars

Indian cinema has previously seen established actresses take on similar roles.

Revathi famously dubbed for Tabu in several Tamil films, while Rohini lent her voice to Aishwarya Rai in Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan. Suhasini Maniratnam also dubbed for Heera Rajagopal in Thiruda Thiruda.

In Telugu cinema, Raasi dubbed for Kajal Aggarwal in her Telugu debut Lakshmi Kalyanam. Swathi dubbed for Ileana D’Cruz in Jalsa, while Nithya Menen lent her voice to her co-star Isha Talwar in Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyindhe.

Kareena and Prithviraj lead Daayra

Parvathy’s involvement gives Daayra another connection to Malayalam cinema alongside Prithviraj.

Her voice is expected to help tailor Kareena’s intense performance and the film’s gritty narrative for Malayalam-speaking audiences, creating a crossover between Hindi and Malayalam cinema.