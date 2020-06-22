Surbhi Chandna shares her experience of shooting for first time post lockdown

After staying away from lights, camera, and action for almost three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic, popular television actress Surbhi Chandna returned to the sets today on 22nd June.

Sharing her experience of shooting after such a long time, the actress tells an entertainment portal, “Of course, when one is working, various thoughts do creep in and it is even worse when the shoot is over. All I have been doing is recalling the moments of the day, that is how the scare has set in. But also, one cannot stop living because I see no antidote anytime soon. However, I made sure I kept having the concoction made by my parents because I was the only one without the mask since I cannot do a print shoot with a mask on. So, that was for my safety and the safety of others. But every time I got into another change, I would sanitize my hands. Also, I avoided eating on the sets and once I was home, I had to shower head to toe and lots of other things.”

Though the Coronavirus scare is still there, Chandna says that she was happy to be back on sets after a long time. “This is what I live for, I have been longing to, but apprehensions that artists have are totally justified and all one can do is keep their immunity strong. As the experts also say, a mask can be a hindrance so once shoots start, TV shows or film shoots, God knows how will things be,” she says.

According to reports, Surbhi Chandna is in consideration to play the female lead in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural revenge drama Naagin 5. An official announcement is awaited to ascertain the development.