'Superman' actor Dean Cain joins ICE to back Trump’s deportation drive during immigration raid surge

Highlights:
- Lois & Clark actor Dean Cain says he’ll be sworn in “ASAP” as an ICE agent.
- The announcement follows his support of Trump’s £59 billion ($75 billion/₹6.3 lakh crore) ICE expansion plan.
- Cain’s move has divided fans, given Superman’s status as an immigrant hero.
- ICE raids under Trump’s return have triggered national protests and legal challenges.
Former Superman star Dean Cain has announced he is joining the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), aligning himself with Donald Trump’s revived immigration crackdown. Cain said he will be sworn in “as soon as possible” after sharing a recruitment video for the federal agency on his social media and appearing on Fox News to express support for the administration’s mass deportation drive.
The former actor, best known for playing Clark Kent in the 1990s series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, cited patriotism and public duty as key reasons behind his decision. His statement comes at a time when ICE has seen a significant boost in funding and power under Trump’s second term, fuelling controversy and unrest across the U.S.
Superman star Dean Cain to be sworn in as ICE agent to back Trump’s deportation plan Getty Images
Why did Dean Cain join ICE?
Dean Cain said his decision followed a wave of public interest after he posted an ICE recruitment video on Instagram. Speaking to Jesse Watters on Fox News, he revealed he had since been in touch with ICE officials and planned to be sworn in as an agent imminently.
Cain, who is already a reserve police officer and sworn deputy sheriff, said:
“This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not… I believe this is the right thing.”
He went on to defend Trump’s actions, saying the president is simply delivering what voters demanded, and that helping enforce immigration law is “doing his part.”
What is ICE’s new immigration agenda under Trump?
ICE has dramatically increased its daily operations since Trump returned to the White House. Backed by a £59 billion ($75 billion/₹6.3 lakh crore) funding boost – part of Trump’s self-described “big beautiful bill” – the agency is now aiming for a minimum of 3,000 arrests per day. The funds are also being used to hire 10,000 additional agents by 2029.
But ICE’s aggressive tactics have drawn widespread criticism. Legal residents, undocumented immigrants, and even U.S. citizens have been swept up in large-scale raids. Critics say many are being denied fair legal representation or subjected to rushed deportation proceedings.
What has the reaction been to Cain’s announcement?
Cain’s involvement with ICE has drawn sharp responses online, particularly from fans who remember him as Superman, an alien character who champions justice and inclusion.
“Shame on you, Dean, this is the most un-Superman thing you could do,” one fan commented on Instagram. Others called his decision “morally disappointing,” while some supported his call to “protect America’s borders.”
Cain shrugged off the backlash, stating plainly, “Not a chance,” when asked if Superman would disapprove.
Has Cain spoken on immigration before?
Yes. Cain has previously voiced concerns over what he describes as the erosion of American values and borders. In July, he criticised James Gunn’s Superman reboot for being too “woke,” after the director reemphasised Superman’s immigrant identity in the story.
Cain told TMZ:
“We know Superman is an immigrant, he’s a freaking alien… But there have to be limits.”
He also questioned Hollywood’s direction, asking why long-established characters like Superman and Snow White are being reimagined to suit modern narratives.
Faye Winter defends Love Island 2025 cast after viewers flood Ofcom with complaints
Faye Winter calls out Love Island viewers after record Ofcom complaints and urges them to stop online abuse
Highlights:
Former Love Island star Faye Winter has hit back at the wave of online hate directed at contestants from the just-concluded 2025 season, calling the comments “vile” and urging viewers to “give them a break.” Her comments come as this year’s series officially became the most complained-about season in the reality show’s history.
Faye, who faced a record-breaking 25,000 Ofcom complaints during her own stint in 2021, took to Instagram to share her frustration with social media users attacking the current Islanders after Toni Laites and Cach Mercer won the £50,000 (₹5,300,000) prize.
Faye Winter defends Love Island 2025 cast after viewers flood Ofcom with complaints Instagram/faye__winter
Why did Faye Winter speak out against Love Island trolling?
The backlash followed Love Island 2025’s dramatic finale on 5 August, which ended with Toni and Cach crowned as winners. But the season made headlines for another reason: the alarming volume of complaints filed to Ofcom.
Faye, reflecting on her own experience, posted a picture from a flight and a statement slamming viewers for their online cruelty. “These Islanders don’t know you, and you don’t know them,” she wrote. “Before you post that nasty comment, ask yourself, will it actually make your life any better?”
She pointed out the double standards of viewers who demand drama from reality shows and then attack contestants for delivering it. “The performing monkeys you were entertained by are out of the circus now,” she added. “Let them rest… let them process the experience and do their eight seasons of therapy with someone who’s actually qualified.”
How many complaints were made about Love Island 2025?
According to Ofcom, more than 9,000 complaints were received in July alone, primarily concerning the alleged bullying of contestant Shakira. The episodes between 22 July and 25 July drew thousands of viewer complaints, including 2,272 complaints in a single night.
Further allegations were made about misogynistic behaviour by male Islanders, particularly contestants Dejon and Harrison Solomon. Some 1,000 complaints were lodged in mid-July regarding gender-based misconduct and inappropriate comments.
These figures surpass even the explosive 2021 season, when Faye’s heated argument with then-partner Teddy Soares sparked a national debate and 25,000 Ofcom complaints, though the regulator ultimately declined to take action.
Faye lashes out at Teddy | Love Island 2021 youtu.be
What has Faye Winter said about her own experience?
Since leaving the villa, Faye Winter has become one of the few ex-contestants to consistently speak up about the mental health toll of reality TV. On the We Need To Talk podcast hosted by Paul C. Brunson, she revealed she felt “worthless and alone” after coming off the show and even experienced suicidal thoughts.
“I remember feeling like all the pillars in my life were crumbling,” she said through tears. “I didn’t want to be in this house, I didn’t want to be around these people, I didn’t want to be doing this job.”
She echoed these sentiments during an earlier appearance on Fabulous Magazine’s Shamed YouTube series, where she admitted: “At one point, when I came out of Love Island, I thought I was the worst person in the world.”
Love Island star Faye Winter breaks silence on trolling after record Ofcom complaintsInstagram/faye__winter
What is ITV doing to protect Love Island contestants?
In response to growing concern over contestants’ welfare, ITV has implemented stricter duty of care protocols in recent years. These include psychological assessments, training on media handling, and post-show therapy sessions.
A spokesperson from ITV previously confirmed that all Islanders are now given mental health support both before entering the villa and after their exit. This includes therapy access, financial advice, and social media training.
Faye Winter's latest story Instagram Screengrab/faye__winter
But as Faye’s comments underline, the work may not be enough unless audiences take more responsibility for the impact of their words.