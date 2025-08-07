'Superman' actor Dean Cain joins ICE to back Trump’s deportation drive during immigration raid surge

Highlights:

Lois & Clark actor Dean Cain says he’ll be sworn in “ASAP” as an ICE agent.

The announcement follows his support of Trump’s £59 billion ($75 billion/₹6.3 lakh crore) ICE expansion plan.

Cain’s move has divided fans, given Superman’s status as an immigrant hero.

ICE raids under Trump’s return have triggered national protests and legal challenges.

Former Superman star Dean Cain has announced he is joining the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), aligning himself with Donald Trump’s revived immigration crackdown. Cain said he will be sworn in “as soon as possible” after sharing a recruitment video for the federal agency on his social media and appearing on Fox News to express support for the administration’s mass deportation drive.

The former actor, best known for playing Clark Kent in the 1990s series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, cited patriotism and public duty as key reasons behind his decision. His statement comes at a time when ICE has seen a significant boost in funding and power under Trump’s second term, fuelling controversy and unrest across the U.S.

Why did Dean Cain join ICE?

Dean Cain said his decision followed a wave of public interest after he posted an ICE recruitment video on Instagram. Speaking to Jesse Watters on Fox News, he revealed he had since been in touch with ICE officials and planned to be sworn in as an agent imminently.

Cain, who is already a reserve police officer and sworn deputy sheriff, said:

“This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not… I believe this is the right thing.”

He went on to defend Trump’s actions, saying the president is simply delivering what voters demanded, and that helping enforce immigration law is “doing his part.”

What is ICE’s new immigration agenda under Trump?

ICE has dramatically increased its daily operations since Trump returned to the White House. Backed by a £59 billion ($75 billion/₹6.3 lakh crore) funding boost – part of Trump’s self-described “big beautiful bill” – the agency is now aiming for a minimum of 3,000 arrests per day. The funds are also being used to hire 10,000 additional agents by 2029.

But ICE’s aggressive tactics have drawn widespread criticism. Legal residents, undocumented immigrants, and even U.S. citizens have been swept up in large-scale raids. Critics say many are being denied fair legal representation or subjected to rushed deportation proceedings.





What has the reaction been to Cain’s announcement?

Cain’s involvement with ICE has drawn sharp responses online, particularly from fans who remember him as Superman, an alien character who champions justice and inclusion.

“Shame on you, Dean, this is the most un-Superman thing you could do,” one fan commented on Instagram. Others called his decision “morally disappointing,” while some supported his call to “protect America’s borders.”

Cain shrugged off the backlash, stating plainly, “Not a chance,” when asked if Superman would disapprove.

Has Cain spoken on immigration before?

Yes. Cain has previously voiced concerns over what he describes as the erosion of American values and borders. In July, he criticised James Gunn’s Superman reboot for being too “woke,” after the director reemphasised Superman’s immigrant identity in the story.

Cain told TMZ:

“We know Superman is an immigrant, he’s a freaking alien… But there have to be limits.”





He also questioned Hollywood’s direction, asking why long-established characters like Superman and Snow White are being reimagined to suit modern narratives.