Sunita Williams stranded in space amid Starliner troubles

Originally scheduled to return to Earth after two planned spacewalks on June 24 and July 2, the return date for the Starliner remains uncertain.

FILE PHOTO: NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams walk at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., June 5, 2024. REUTERS/Joe Skipper.

By: Pramod Thomas

BOEING’s Starliner spacecraft, carrying US astronauts Sunita “Suni” Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore, remains stuck in space as engineers grapple with technical issues.

What began as an eight-day mission has now extended to nearly a month, with the spacecraft attached to the International Space Station (ISS) while problems are being resolved.

Originally scheduled to return to Earth after two planned spacewalks on June 24 and July 2, the return date for the Starliner remains uncertain, the Guardian reported.

A Boeing spokesperson said that they currently have no set date for the return and will evaluate opportunities post-spacewalks. Despite the delays, the crew has ample supplies, and the station’s schedule remains flexible through mid-August.

The Starliner, launched on June 5 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, after two prior failed attempts, has been plagued by issues such as reaction control thruster malfunctions and helium leaks. Although many problems have been stabilised, one of the 27 thrusters remains offline.

NASA and Boeing assure that these issues do not pose a threat to the mission, with the spacecraft having enough helium for 70 hours of free-flight activity post-undocking.

Steve Stich, NASA’s commercial crew programme manager, stressed a cautious approach, letting data guide decision-making regarding the thruster performance and helium system leaks. The spacecraft can undock and return to Earth in an emergency if needed, with all normal operations preventing helium loss from the tanks.

If the Starliner proves unsafe for the return mission, Williams and Wilmore might have to return on SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, currently also docked at the ISS. This potential scenario highlights Boeing’s ongoing struggles, adding to the company’s recent public crises involving commercial aircraft.

The Starliner mission, part of NASA’s commercial crew programme, is crucial for Boeing’s space division. With its first crewed mission, it aims to join SpaceX’s Crew Dragon in ferrying astronauts to the ISS. Boeing faces significant scrutiny, having already seen delays and budget overruns.

However, both NASA and Boeing maintain confidence in resolving the issues, ensuring a safe return for the astronauts.

The last time a NASA astronaut needed an alternative ride home came in 2022, when Russia’s Soyuz capsule sprang a coolant leak after delivering to the station two cosmonauts and American astronaut Frank Rubio.

NASA had considered Crew Dragon as an alternative ride home for Rubio but he eventually used an empty Soyuz capsule that Russia launched as a rescue craft. Rubio’s mission was extended from six months to a bit more than a year – 371 days – a record-breaking duration for an American in space.

(with inputs from Reuters)