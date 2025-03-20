Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Gujarat village rejoices after Sunita Williams lands safely

Jhulasan, known as the ancestral home of Williams' father Deepak Pandya, had been preparing for her return since the news of her extended stay at the ISS emerged.

Gujarat-village-ANI

The village residents burst firecrackers, danced, and chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' at a local temple. (Photo: ANI)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 20, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

A LARGE crowd, including students, gathered at a government school in Jhulasan, the ancestral village of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams in the Indian state of Gujarat’s Mehsana district, on Wednesday morning to celebrate her safe return to Earth.

As soon as her SpaceX capsule, carrying her and astronaut Butch Wilmore, splashed down near the Florida coast in the US, the village erupted in celebrations. Residents burst firecrackers, danced, and chanted “Har Har Mahadev” at a local temple.

Villagers had earlier organised a ‘yagna’ to pray for Williams' safe return. Around 9.30 am, students at the government school marked the occasion by performing ‘garba’, a traditional Gujarati folk dance. They then joined a procession heading to the temple of goddess Dola Mata.

Villagers said their prayers had been answered and the procession was their way of expressing gratitude.

“When Sunita Williams left for the ISS (International Space Station) on June 5 last year and her mission was delayed, we lit an ‘Akhand Jyot’ here on June 27 and took out a procession carrying the eternal flame to the Dola Mata temple, praying for her,” a teacher from the school said. “Now that the goddess has ensured her safe return, we are taking out another procession to thank her,” he added.

Many villagers gathered at the temple to watch the landing live on television. As soon as Williams returned, they celebrated with firecrackers, dancing, and chants of 'Har Har Mahadev.'

Even as her journey back to Earth was underway, villagers performed a ‘yagna’ at the temple and kept the ‘Akhand Jyot’ burning, praying for her safe arrival.

Jhulasan, known as the ancestral home of Williams' father Deepak Pandya, had been preparing for her return since the news of her extended stay at the ISS emerged.

Navin Pandya, her cousin, said villagers had been maintaining the 'Akhand Jyot' since she left for space over nine months ago and were looking forward to inviting her to visit Jhulasan.

Williams has visited India multiple times, including in 2007 and 2013 after her space missions. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2008. Her father, originally from Jhulasan, migrated to the United States in 1957.

Vishal Panchal, principal of Jhulasan Primary School, said preparations had been made for the celebrations on Wednesday.

Williams' mission, initially planned for seven days, was extended due to a technical issue. Her SpaceX capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from PTI)

international space stationsunita williamssunita williams landsnasa astronautnasagarba dancejhulasanjhulasan villagegujarat’s mehsana

Related News

Asian victim named in fatal Aldwych van collision
News

Asian victim named in fatal Aldwych van collision

Gitika Buttoo brings queer south Asian stories to screen with 'Before I Do'
Film

Gitika Buttoo brings queer south Asian stories to screen with 'Before I Do'

Texas Officially Recognizes Holi as a Cultural Celebration
News

Texas becomes third US state to recognise Holi as a cultural celebration

Why Netflix’s Adolescence Is a Must-Watch for Parents
Entertainment

Netflix's 'Adolescence' is a wake-up call for modern parenting

More For You

Murder Charge Filed Against Pankaj Lamba in Harshita Brella Case
Brella, 24, was found dead in the boot of a car in Ilford, London, in November last year.

Harshita Brella’s death: Murder charge authorised against Pankaj Lamba

A MURDER charge has been authorised against Pankaj Lamba, whose wife, Harshita Brella, was found dead in the boot of a car in London, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Lamba, 23, who is believed to have fled the country, has also been charged with two counts of rape, sexual assault, and controlling or coercive behaviour. The charges were filed at Northampton Magistrates' Court, BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Virat Kohli slams BCCI's family restrictions on tours: "I don’t want to sit alone and sulk"

Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli slams BCCI's family restrictions on tours: "I don’t want to sit alone and sulk"

STAR batter Virat Kohli said he was in favour of families accompanying players while on tours, adding that he preferred their personal support to deal with tough and intense days on the field, instead of “sulking alone” in a hotel room.

India’s cricket board, the BCCI, issued a directive after the team’s 1-3 Test series defeat against Australia, in which family time for players was restricted to no more than 14 days on tours exceeding 45 days.

Keep ReadingShow less
Court freezes assets tied to Sheikh Hasina and family members

Sheikh Hasina

Court freezes assets tied to Sheikh Hasina and family members

A DHAKA court on Tuesday (18) ordered the freezing of 31 bank accounts linked to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her family members and their associates over corruption allegations against them, according to media reports.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the bank accounts – belonging to Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and their related organisations - hold a total of Tk 3.9 billion (£24.9 million), reports Prothom Alo.

Keep ReadingShow less
Google agrees to settle racial bias lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past Google's UK Headquarters in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Google agrees to settle racial bias lawsuit

GOOGLE has agreed to pay £21.5 million to settle claims that it unfairly treated workers from certain ethnic backgrounds, reported the BBC.

The lawsuit, which has received preliminary approval from a California judge, alleged that the tech giant gave white and Asian employees better pay and job opportunities compared to staff from other ethnic backgrounds.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Ashley Calls Filming Brad Pitt’s F1 ‘Craziest Ever’

Simone Ashley calls filming Brad Pitt’s F1 movie at real Grand Prix races ‘One of the craziest things ever

Getty Images

Simone Ashley calls filming Brad Pitt’s 'F1' at real Grand Prix races ‘one of the craziest things ever'

The high-speed world of Formula 1 racing is getting the Hollywood treatment, and actress Simone Ashley is sharing what it was like to be part of the action. Starring alongside Brad Pitt in the upcoming racing drama F1, Ashley described the experience as one of the most intense and thrilling projects she has ever worked on.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, F1 was filmed in collaboration with all ten Formula 1 teams, adding an authentic touch to the high-octane film. The cast, including Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem, had the unique challenge of shooting scenes while real Grand Prix races were underway.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc