Gujarat village rejoices after Sunita Williams lands safely

A LARGE crowd, including students, gathered at a government school in Jhulasan, the ancestral village of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams in the Indian state of Gujarat’s Mehsana district, on Wednesday morning to celebrate her safe return to Earth.
As soon as her SpaceX capsule, carrying her and astronaut Butch Wilmore, splashed down near the Florida coast in the US, the village erupted in celebrations. Residents burst firecrackers, danced, and chanted “Har Har Mahadev” at a local temple.
Villagers had earlier organised a ‘yagna’ to pray for Williams' safe return. Around 9.30 am, students at the government school marked the occasion by performing ‘garba’, a traditional Gujarati folk dance. They then joined a procession heading to the temple of goddess Dola Mata.
Villagers said their prayers had been answered and the procession was their way of expressing gratitude.
“When Sunita Williams left for the ISS (International Space Station) on June 5 last year and her mission was delayed, we lit an ‘Akhand Jyot’ here on June 27 and took out a procession carrying the eternal flame to the Dola Mata temple, praying for her,” a teacher from the school said. “Now that the goddess has ensured her safe return, we are taking out another procession to thank her,” he added.
Many villagers gathered at the temple to watch the landing live on television. As soon as Williams returned, they celebrated with firecrackers, dancing, and chants of 'Har Har Mahadev.'
Even as her journey back to Earth was underway, villagers performed a ‘yagna’ at the temple and kept the ‘Akhand Jyot’ burning, praying for her safe arrival.
Jhulasan, known as the ancestral home of Williams' father Deepak Pandya, had been preparing for her return since the news of her extended stay at the ISS emerged.
Navin Pandya, her cousin, said villagers had been maintaining the 'Akhand Jyot' since she left for space over nine months ago and were looking forward to inviting her to visit Jhulasan.
Williams has visited India multiple times, including in 2007 and 2013 after her space missions. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2008. Her father, originally from Jhulasan, migrated to the United States in 1957.
Vishal Panchal, principal of Jhulasan Primary School, said preparations had been made for the celebrations on Wednesday.
Williams' mission, initially planned for seven days, was extended due to a technical issue. Her SpaceX capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday morning.
(With inputs from PTI)