Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Sunita Williams steps out for spacewalk after seven months in orbit

Sunita-Nick-Nasa

She was joined by fellow astronaut Nick Hague to perform overdue maintenance tasks as the ISS orbited 260 miles (420 km) above Turkmenistan. (Photo: NASA)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 17, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams, stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) for more than seven months, ventured outside for a spacewalk on Thursday.

She was joined by fellow astronaut Nick Hague to perform overdue maintenance tasks as the ISS orbited 260 miles (420 km) above Turkmenistan.

This marked Williams' first spacewalk since arriving at the ISS in June 2024.

Originally part of a week-long mission aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule with astronaut Butch Wilmore, their return to Earth was delayed due to technical issues with the spacecraft.

Nasa deemed the Starliner unsafe for return and decided to bring them back aboard SpaceX's vehicle in late March or early April.

Thursday’s spacewalk involved repairing equipment that governs station orientation, patching light filters on the NICER X-ray telescope, and replacing a reflector device on an international docking adapter

Williams and Hague also checked access areas and connector tools for future maintenance on the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. The spacewalk lasted about six and a half hours.

A second spacewalk is scheduled for January 23, during which Williams and Wilmore will remove a radio frequency antenna assembly, collect surface samples for microorganism analysis, and prepare a backup elbow joint for the Canadarm2 robotic arm.

Nicole McElroy, a flight director at Nasa, said, “The crew on board has been studying their procedures, getting familiar with all of the tasks, and are really excited and looking forward to going out the door.”

Despite extended delays, the astronauts have continued their work while awaiting their return.

nasa astronautspacewalkinternational space stationsunita williamsnasa

Related News

Reliance Industries
Business

Reliance Industries reports 7.38 per cent rise in quarterly profit

Leeds-hospitals-iStock
News

56 baby deaths at Leeds Hospitals may have been preventable: Report

More For You

Arooj Shah welcomes inquiry into child sexual exploitation
Arooj Shah. (Photo: LDRS)

Arooj Shah welcomes inquiry into child sexual exploitation

OLDHAM council leader Arooj Shah has welcomed a government announcement that it will support a new inquiry into child sexual exploitation (CSE) in the borough.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper on Thursday (16) announced a £5 million support package to help fund up to five local inquiries into child sexual abusers, including in Oldham.

Keep ReadingShow less
Imran Khan

Khan, who has been in custody since August 2023, faces charges in around 200 cases. (Photo: Getty Images)

Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case by Pakistan court

A PAKISTAN court on Friday sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan to 14 years in prison after convicting him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a graft case involving the Al-Qadir Trust.

Khan, who has been in custody since August 2023, faces charges in around 200 cases. His party claims the latest conviction is an attempt to silence him.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-GDP
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions seen on June 22, 2023 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

GDP rises just 0.1 per cent in November following Reeves’ budget

THE ECONOMY grew by 0.1 per cent in November, marking a slight recovery after contractions in September and October, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This modest increase followed chancellor Rachel Reeves’ October budget, which introduced significant tax hikes for businesses. However, the growth was weaker than the 0.2 per cent rise expected by economists.

Keep ReadingShow less
SpaDeX -ISRO

SpaDeX satellites holding position at 15m. (Photo: ISRO)

India creates history, becoming fourth nation to achieve space docking

INDIA achieved a significant milestone in its space exploration efforts on Thursday, becoming the fourth nation in the world to successfully carry out a space docking mission.

The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) was conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at 9 am IST (0330 GMT), involving two satellites, Target and Chaser, which docked and undocked in orbit after complex manoeuvres.

Keep ReadingShow less
Appeal court reviews judge anonymity in Sara Sharif case
Sara was found dead in a bunk bed at her Surrey home on 10 August 2023. (Photo credit: Surrey Police)

Appeal court reviews judge anonymity in Sara Sharif case

THE Court of Appeal in London has heard a case challenging an order that prevents the media from naming judges involved in family court proceedings concerning Sara Sharif before her murder.

Several media outlets, including the BBC, are arguing that the anonymity order, imposed by Justice Williams in December 2024, should be overturned to promote transparency in the justice system.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications