NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore return to Earth on SpaceX Dragon from ISS

NASA astronauts, including Sunita "Suni" Williams, have finally returned to Earth after being "stranded" aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for more than nine months. The unexpected extension of their mission followed technical failures with Boeing's Starliner capsule, which was initially scheduled to bring them home shortly after their arrival in June 2024. Their journey back was completed aboard a reliable SpaceX Dragon capsule, which safely brought them back to Earth, marking the conclusion of their prolonged space mission.
A delayed mission home
The original mission for NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore was intended to be a brief stay on the ISS to test Boeing’s Starliner capsule during its first crewed flight. Williams and Wilmore arrived at the space station in June 2024, expecting to return to Earth within 10 days. However, unforeseen technical issues with Starliner led to the spacecraft’s return to Earth without crew, forcing the astronauts to extend their stay on the ISS by several months.
Their eventual return was made possible thanks to SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, which has become NASA’s go-to vehicle for crewed missions. The Dragon capsule, carrying Williams, Wilmore, American astronaut Nicholas Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, undocked from the ISS early in the morning on 17 March 2025. After a 17-hour descent, they are scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida, bringing an end to their extended space journey.
Astronauts stuck in space?
Despite their extended stay, Williams and her fellow astronauts have clarified that they did not feel "stuck" or "stranded" in space, a narrative that gained traction in recent months due to political discourse and public speculation. The issue became a topic of controversy when SpaceX founder Elon Musk made claims that the astronauts had been abandoned by the Biden administration, which further fuelled media attention.
Responding to this narrative, Wilmore stated that although their mission had been delayed, the astronauts were well-prepared for the situation and did not feel abandoned. "We don’t feel stuck, we don’t feel stranded," Wilmore said in a NASA interview. "We prefer to say we’re prepared and committed."
The prolonged stay was not without its challenges, but the astronauts adapted to their new roles as long-term crew members of the ISS, contributing to research and maintenance efforts during their time aboard.
A safe return on SpaceX Dragon
As the astronauts prepared to return, they bid emotional farewells to their ISS colleagues. Dressed in re-entry suits, the crew was seen smiling and exchanging hugs before sealing themselves into the SpaceX Dragon capsule for the final leg of their mission. NASA officials described weather conditions for the splashdown as "pristine," with the capsule expected to safely touch down in the waters off the Florida coast later in the day.
Williams, one of NASA’s most experienced astronauts, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to continue working with the international team aboard the ISS. She noted that the collaboration between American astronauts and Russian cosmonauts remained strong, despite political tensions on Earth.
The future of NASA’s commercial space program
While the return of the astronauts aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule is seen as a success, the technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner capsule have raised questions about the future of NASA’s commercial crew program. Starliner developed as an alternative to SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, encountered multiple problems during its first crewed mission, including thruster malfunctions and helium leaks.
Engineers at Boeing’s New Mexico base are continuing to investigate the cause of these issues, but industry insiders suggest that Starliner may not fly again before 2025. NASA has relied on SpaceX to ensure the safety and timely return of its astronauts, with Dragon continuing to be a reliable spacecraft for crewed missions.
In the meantime, Williams and her fellow astronauts are set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere after spending nearly a year in space. Live coverage of their splashdown will be broadcast on NASA TV, with a press conference expected to follow their safe recovery.
As NASA continues its ambitious plans for future space exploration, including missions to the Moon and Mars, the success of its commercial partnerships with companies like SpaceX will remain crucial to the space agency's efforts to push the boundaries of human spaceflight.