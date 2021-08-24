Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 435,110
Total Cases 32,474,773
Today's Fatalities 354
Today's Cases 25,467
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 435,110
Total Cases 32,474,773
Today's Fatalities 354
Today's Cases 25,467

Entertainment

Sunil Grover teams up with Shah Rukh Khan

Sunil Grover (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Sunil Grover has joined the cast of filmmaker Atlee Kumar’s next directorial venture which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The yet-to-be-titled film also features Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in principal characters. The comedian is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of the much-awaited film.

A source close to the development informs an entertainment publication, “The SRK – Atlee collaboration is getting bigger by the day and the makers have pulled off a massive ensemble for this action-packed entertainer. While Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and, Sunil Grover are confirmed to play key roles in the film, many more names from the Northern and Southern industry are expected to join the cast. The yet-untitled saga is set to be a pan-India film in true sense.”

The film is expected to begin production in the month of October. The team is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to wrap up his ongoing project Pathan with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone before hitting the shooting floor. The Siddharth Anand directorial, produced by Aditya Chopra, is in the last leg of its shoot and is expected to wrap up by the end of September.

In addition to Yash Raj Films’ Pathan and Atlee Kumar’s next, SRK is also headlining filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s next directorial, set against the backdrop of immigration. The untitled film is expected to go before cameras in the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover was most recently seen in ZEE5’s webseries Sunflower (2021) which also featured Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha, and Ashish Vidyarthi on the ensemble cast.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Pooja Hegde wraps up her Tamil film Beast
Entertainment
Akhil Akkineni’s busy schedule costs him a film with father Nagarjuna
Entertainment
New release date of Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Seetimaarr announced
Entertainment
Exclusive! Rumy Jafry on Rhea Chakraborty’s character in Chehre: It’s something that you haven’t seen…
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from Ponniyin Selvan gets leaked
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first independent music album titled Sukoon to be out in September
Entertainment
Tadap: Ahan Shetty’s debut film gets postponed to December
Entertainment
Ali Fazal to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next directorial
Entertainment
Vaani Kapoor: I have an exciting year to look forward to
Entertainment
Rajkumar Hirani completes script for his next starring Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee: I don’t get swayed by success or depressed by failures
Entertainment
Nimrat Kaur: The fact that we wake up alive with fresh air in…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pooja Hegde wraps up her Tamil film Beast
Akhil Akkineni’s busy schedule costs him a film with father…
Sunil Grover teams up with Shah Rukh Khan
India tempted to play Ashwin in Headingley Test
Padma Lakshmi leads online criticism against article calling ‘Indian cuisine…
Council joins and supports Root Out Racism movement