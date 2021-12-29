Website Logo
  Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Subhash Ghai’s 36 Farmhouse to premiere on ZEE5

36 Farmhouse Poster (Photo credit: ZEE5)

By: Mohnish Singh

The film is jointly produced by Ghai’s Mukta Arts Ltd and ZEE Studios.

ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown streaming media platform, today announced the release of Subhash Ghai’s next production venture 36 Farmhouse.

With the story and music done by the legend Subhash Ghai himself, the film is directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma and stars Amol Parashar, Sanjay Mishra, Flora Saini, Barkha Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

36 Farmhouse is a complete family entertainer. The story revolves around 3 kids who try every possible trick to own their mother’s will. The film is bound to take you on a trip of complete drama filled with lots of emotions. With all the fiasco happening at the farmhouse, one will also get to witness the dichotomy between the rich and the poor.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We at ZEE5 aim to present original and relatable content to our audience. It is a sheer delight for us to partner with a legendary filmmaker like Subhash Ghai. 36 Farmhouse will bring you lots of entertainment and fun – with a pinch of suspense.”

Subhash Ghai said, “I believe change is the only constant. Especially now with OTT, people have started consuming so much content. It is amusing that we can reach out to so many people just with a click on their devices. 36 Farmhouse reflects the family issues of a lot of Indian families and sheds light upon the differences between the rich and the poor. My team has put in the best work and I am sure viewers are going to enjoy watching my film on ZEE5. I am looking forward to the premiere.”

