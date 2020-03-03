Kaamyaab movie review: A perfect tribute to all the character actors

When we watch a film we mainly concentrate on the lead actors. While of course we praise the character actors as well, but the credit of the film’s success totally goes to the leads. National Award-winning director Hardik Mehta gets the story of a character actor on the big screen with his movie Kaamyaab.

The film tells the story of Sudheer (Sanjay Mishra), a character actor, who has worked in many films in the 70s and 80s. He has played the role of a police officer, doctor, lawyer and many more. One day when a journalist comes to interview him, she tells him that he has done 499 films and it’s a list from IMDb. When he comes to know that he has done 499 films, he craves to do one more film and complete his 500 movies.

Kaamyaab is a perfect tribute to all the character actors. It showcases how these character actors from the 70s and 80s have to struggle nowadays as well. They don’t have bungalows and fancy houses and they live a simple life. The movie also focuses on how the senior character actors are treated nowadays by the filmmakers and the superstars. Hardik Mehta has written a wonderful script and has narrated it very well. There are funny scenes as well as sequences that will make your eyes teary.

Talking about actors, Sanjay Mishra as Sudheer is fantastic. It is very easy to connect with the character of Sudheer because Mishra himself is a character actor. So, we have to say that the casting of the film is just perfect. Isha Talwar is quite good in her part and Sarika Singh is amazing. Deepak Dobriyal leaves a mark with his performance as the casting director. Many famous character actors like Lilliput, Avtar Gill, Guddi Maruti, Birbal, and others have done a cameo in the movie, and it really feels good to see them on the big screen.

Overall, Kaamyaab is a wonderful film. It is a perfect tribute to all the character actors.

Ratings: 3.5/5

Watch the trailer here…